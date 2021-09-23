Global Radon Measurement Instrument Market to reach $1.17 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Installation of radon measurement instruments in workspaces and awareness toward living healthy lives drive the growth of the global radon measurement instrument market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global radon measurement instrument market, owing to temporary closure to almost all research & manufacturing units.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global radon measurement instrument market generated $569.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.17 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Installation of radon measurement instruments in workspaces and awareness toward living healthy lives drive the growth of the global radon measurement instrument market. However, high cost of new instrument and detection system of radon measurement instruments restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.



Download Sample PDF (165 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8627

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global radon measurement instrument market, owing to disruption in the supply chain.

The pandemic led to implementation of lockdown which gave way to temporary closure to almost all research & manufacturing units.

Nevertheless, the market is recovering with the restoration of research and manufacturing facilities.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global radon measurement instrument market based on mechanism, measurement duration, application, and region.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Radon Measurement Instrument Market Request Here

Based on mechanism, the active segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than 90% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the passive segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on measurement duration, the long-term segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the short-term segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8627



Leading Players:



Leading players of the global radon measurement instrument market analyzed in the research include ABB, Bertin Instruments, Durridge, FJ Specialty, Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Pylon Electronics, Rad Elec Inc., SARAD GmbH, SunRADON LLC, and Tracerlab GmbH.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Air Particle Monitor System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Ventilation Grills Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Air Volume Controllers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: