Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market to Hit $8.14 Billion by 2030: AMR

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in-home care settings, increase in demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in homecare settings, and technological advancements leading to products with improved features have boosted the growth of the global intravenous infusion pump market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market was accounted for at $4.15 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in surge in demand for intravenous infusion pumps as the majority of the infected patients were treated them due to their ability to deliver precision doses that can be automatically set.

However, the lockdown restrictions and ban on import and exports hampered the supply of raw materials and disrupted the supply chain.

The report segments the global intravenous infusion pump market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the volumetric infusion pumps segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the patient-controlled analgesia infusion pumps segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the parenteral nutrition segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The global intravenous infusion pump market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The global intravenous infusion pump market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Smith Medical, ICU Medical, Inc., and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

