Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing prevalence of infectious, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, growing adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation proceduresNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market was valued at USD 290.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 385.9 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a treatment provided for COVID-19, cardiac and respiratory diseases. Increasing the prevalence of target diseases (such as COVID-19, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases), technological advancements, and increasing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation centers across the globe are some of the factors driving the market growth. It is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 1,055,000 individuals will have coronary diseases, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events. The number of artificial respiration via the help of the device in a developed nation such as the U.S. from the past decade is constantly on rise. With rising technological innovations improved survival rate with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is another major factor that supports the spread of the adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in case of medical emergencies such as COVID-19 cases. In South Korea it has been observed that the inpatient with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy for respiratory failure had improved survival rate from 30.8% to 35.9%.
According to the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO), the number of hospitals offering ECMO services reached 264 in 2020, rising from 108 in 2008. Obesity often leads to poor vascular health and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). With advent of COVID pandemic the demand for the device is expected to surge further. . However, stringent regulations in developed nations, and high associated cost of the procedure may hinder market growth in developing nations.
The COVID-19 Impact: The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has reported a significant inclination in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation worldwide market growth. As COVID-19 can trigger acute respiratory failure and/or acute cardiopulmonary failure, the FDA has stated the new policy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients that allows extracorporeal oxygenation for more than six hours. With the scarcity of ventilators and ascending number of cases, increased need for ECMO is emerging as to be indispensable to ensure the survival of critically ill patients. At HonorHealth (Phoenix) a COVID patient otherwise not responding well over ventilator, got treated through ECMO as a last resort and survived.
As of 15th April 2020, number of COVID-19 cases under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation are 230 in North Americs, 89 in Europe, 14 in Asia-Pacific and 9- in Latin America. On the other hand, with soaring number of COVID cases across the globe it is anticipated that only in U.S. over thirty thousand patients may require extracorporeal machine oxygenation. extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines have been accepted as an effective treatment of COVID-19 in several countries outside of the U.S., such as China, South Korea, and Japan. Higher raw material pricing, disruption in global supply chain, and restricted transportation with higher excise duties, stringent government regulations and lockdowns in various parts of the world, are among the key factors due to which many economies are facing product shortage. To ensure the spread of awareness about the device’s application in COVID pandemic, the U.S. FDA has included a list of all the devices that are capable of being used for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy to be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, technological advancements and financial support from private and public bodies is expected to support the increased production and sale of ECMO devices
Key participants include
Getinge Group (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), XENIOS AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), NIPRO Corporation (Japan), OriGen Biomedical, Inc. (U.S.), ALung Technologies, Inc. (Germany), and EUROSETS S.r.l. (Italy).
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Recently, Terumo and Marker Therapeutics received FDA approval for a blood purification and oxygenation system in the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Terumo’s Spectra Optia apheresis system works with the Marker Therapeutics’ Depuro D2000 adsorption cartridges. It reduces the number of cytokines and other inflammatory blood proteins that control a cell’s immune response then filter the blood and return it to the patient. According to the FDA the proteins that are removed are typically elevated during infections, leading to severe inflammation, rapidly progressive shock, respiratory failure, organ failure and death.
• Various organizations and research institutes are engaged in clinical trials of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for cardiac and respiratory diseases. For instance, NHS ECMO completed the study of the ECMO service for adults with respiratory failure. Central Hospital, Nancy, France is engaged in studying the efficacy of Venoarterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation prior the left ventricular assist device implantation
• Favorable reimbursement policy such as, Medicare and Medicaid reimburse the patients going through extracorporeal membrane oxygenation procedure based on its mode of cannulation and medical indication is expected to fuel the market growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market
• Leading players of the market such as Getinge group recently launched its Cardiohelp System and Cardiosave
• Market players are focused in developing the advanced technologies in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. For instance, MC3 Cardiopulmonary received US FDA approval for its Crescent jugular dual lumen catheter in the US for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
• In 2017, CytoSorbents Corporation launched CytoSorb Therapeutic ECMO kit in Austria. The kit combines CytoSorb blood purification cartridge with innovative tubing connector set that provide easy integration in most of the commercial ECMO systems.
• During 2020-2028, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 4.6% and 4.1% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of severe cardiogenic shock and related diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.
• The venoarterial device type of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation segment dominates the field with highest market share in the year 2020. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 156.61 million by 2028
• Based on end use segment, pediatric is expected to account for the CAGR 3.6% of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market, as growing incidences of birth defect and premature birth across the world and raising public awareness about the technologically advanced respiratory support
• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to high prevalence of cardiac and pulmonary diseases, increased healthcare expenditure and growing R&D investment
• High cost of the the procedure and lack of skilled personnel are the key factors likely to hamper growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation market on the basis of type, component, application, end use and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Venovenous ECMO
• Venoarterial ECMO
• Arteriovenous ECMO
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Pumps
• Cannula
• Oxygenators
• Gas Blender
• Heat Exchanger
• Pressure Monitor
• Bladder Reservoir
• Controller
• Gas Cylinder
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH)
• Birth Defects of the Heart
• Meconium Aspiration Syndrome (MAS)
• Severe Pneumonia
• Severe Air Leak Problems
• Severe High Blood Pressure in the Arteries of the Lungs (PPHN)
• Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Pediatric
• Adult
