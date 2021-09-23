Paybotic to Attend the BNI Global Convention On Friday, October 8th from Miami, FL

One of the top payment processing providers for high-risk industries in the United States will attend the world’s largest networking and business convention.

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paybotic is excited to announce it will be attending the BNI Global Convention on the final two days of its worldwide operation from October 8th to 9th. Mahlon James, Paybotic’s VP of Partner Relations, will attend the event along with account executives Brian O'Connor, Eric Bold and Michael Cecere. Paybotic will take part in the convention via Miami, Fl — one of the five host cities in the Americas.

BNI 2021 Master Connection is set to be one of the world’s largest networking events ever, with opportunities to connect with businesspeople from 70+ countries. It will take place from October 5th through 9th with eight hours of scheduled events each day dedicated to keynote speakers, sharing best practices, and breakout networking opportunities.

The global convention features an outstanding lineup of keynote speakers who are known to be experts in their respective professions/roles. There will also be 121 group networking opportunities and sessions featured in everyone’s time zones so attendees can make meaningful connections with those in their region.

Paybotic will attend via Miami, FL on a day that will feature virtual attendance from six other major cities in North America. Representatives from San Jose and Los Angeles, CA as well as Austin, TX will attend the conference in addition to professionals from Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, and Vancouver.

Miami and Los Angeles will also serve as the representing American cities for the event’s leadership conference on the final day, October 9th. This special session will feature a gala as well as a BNI leadership panel discussion, year in review, and market spotlight report. Paybotic plans to attend the leadership conference via Miami, FL in addition to The Americas convention.

Those interested in more information about the event’s agenda or receiving admission can visit the BNI Global Convention website for more information. It includes details about obtaining tickets, a complete schedule, list of speakers, available languages, contests, and clarification on a variety of subjects related to the conference.

More About Paybotic

Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping high-risk industry businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulation.

As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as the Cashless ATM have been obvious solutions for Paybotic to implement across high-risk industries. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.

Business owners or decision makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic’s full suite of modern payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent at https://www.paybotic.com/