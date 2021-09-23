TangoChain Unveils The World's First 100% Gaming Blockchain Platform

/EIN News/ -- Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TangoChain announces the launch of the world's first blockchain that is 100% made of gaming applications, play-to-earn games, and NFTs. It's the first blockchain which is entirely a game host that supports gaming platforms.



The blockchain project intends to enable gamers to earn lucrative profits and create non-fungible tokens(NFTs).

A Third Generation Blockchain

TangoChain is a third-generation blockchain platform. Two generations are in existence so far.

The first generation lies with the pioneers like Bitcoin and its first forks such as Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash . They introduced the concept of cryptocurrencies as decentralized currencies with an open ledger system to the public.

The birth of Ethereum and DeFi ushered in the second generation of blockchains. DeFi opened up the blockchain world to a host of applications, tokens, and passive income-generating features. Most of the vibrant blockchain projects currently are hosted by this generation of blockchain.

TangoChain could offer the ushering of the third generation of blockchain. The hallmarks of this generation lie in a fully specialized blockchain whose infrastructure and services align towards its role. Contrary to that, TangoChain fully focuses on gaming, and NFTs features rather than adding them as features.

The blockchain boasts of infrastructure optimized to onboard as many innovations supporting the gaming world as possible. The platform also integrates protocols that feel more native, as opposed to other blockchain platforms.

Proof of Game Consensus Protocol

No specific feature shows the trajectory of a blockchain other than its consensus protocol . In TangoChain's case, it has proof of game protocol to govern its operation.

To understand how it works, a review of some common consensus protocols could help a lot. Bitcoin and Ethereum use a proof of work consensus. Miners verify transactions by solving a difficult computational equation called a hash. For proof of stake protocol, users stake their crypto holdings to verify transactions.

TangoChain's proof of game enables users to secure the network, verify transactions by simply enjoying their favorite game. All the while, they earn a reward for their gaming effort, a win-win situation for all.

Zk SNARKs Proof

Even better news for the verify is the Zk SNARKs proof method. It enables the entire process of securing transactions and the network hassle-free. It can be split into S-N-AR-K, standing for Succinct, Non-interactive, Argument, and Knowledge.

The process is Succinct, meaning the proofs are very easy to verify given their small size. It holds even when the process under verification is quite complex.

It is Non-interactive since it doesn't require constant communication between the promoter and verify. One's gaming experience won't be interrupted by annoying questions regarding transaction verification.

Argument refers to the way the proofs are referred to formally. On the other hand, knowledge refers to the level to which the proved can evidence their existence.

The proof process allows for a faster and energy-efficient way of implementing Tango's Proof-of-game protocol.

The Gaming Console is Native

Tango aims to ensure that a gamer's experience is complete and flawless. Comprehensively, its gaming console seamlessly connects to the Tango network and other blockchains natively.

It has a native wallet that omits the need to seek off-chain services altogether. The wallet comes with a user chip that is swappable for convenience.

A gamer with little technical experience has easy access to a complete gaming catalogue as a result. It is accessible on Android, allowing users to play as they earn at their convenience.

The Gaming World is on the Cusp of Revolution

The advent of blockchain has revolutionized the way people transact by removing the need for third parties. Costs of sending remittances around the world plummeted while speeds and convenience improved.

But Tango is gearing towards the creation of a third-generation blockchain. It's 100% leaning on gaming in terms of its infrastructure gives a good user experience. The protocol enables people to earn as they enjoy it while the platform is open to gaming innovations. It is safe to say the gaming world could be on the verge of a huge change and revolution.

The Birth of TangoChain

Tango will start its raising through VCs aiming to raise a total of 50M BUSD. Due to it being a blockchain for gaming, which will also have hardware consoles where gamers turn into validators for the blockchain, Tango is a lucrative option for crypto investors to invest in. The following is how the raise will be conducted:

Seed Round 5%: (25% TGE, 3 month lock & 24 month linear vest)

(25% TGE, 3 month lock & 24 month linear vest) Strategic Round 5% : (15% TGE, 3 month lock & 18 month linear vest)

: (15% TGE, 3 month lock & 18 month linear vest) Private Round 5% : 5% (15% TGE, 2 month lock & 12 month linear vest)

: (15% TGE, 2 month lock & 12 month linear vest) IDO 5%: Unlocked

Unlocked Advisors 5% : (25% TGE / 24 month linear vest)

: (25% TGE / 24 month linear vest) Team 15% : 22,500,000,000 - 7 years vested

: 22,500,000,000 - 7 years vested Liquidity 30% : Unlocked

: Unlocked Development 20%: (0% TGE / 60 month linear vest)

(0% TGE / 60 month linear vest) Rewards 10%: (0% TGE / 60 month linear vest)





