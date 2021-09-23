Healthcare Analytics Market to Hit $96.90 Billion by 2030: AMR
The market across North America is anticipated to hold the lion’s share throughout the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare analytics market is estimated to reach $96.90 billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report highlights market characteristics, market potential, and growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.
Pramod Borasi, a Research Analyst, ICT at Allied Market Research, stated, “Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, pressure among healthcare organizations to curb the unnecessary expenses, and growing government initiatives to increased adoption of electronic health records drive the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. However, lack of skilled workforce and high implementation cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of cloud-based analytics across healthcare providers are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.”
Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:
• The Covid-19 pandemic significantly increased demand for healthcare analytics solutions for managing several complexities and support healthcare organization.
• The colossal amount of data generated during the pandemic offered healthcare providers and researchers the opportunities to analyze trends, monitor patient populations and to rectify longstanding issues in the healthcare industry.
The global healthcare analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the market across North America is anticipated to hold the lion’s share throughout the forecast period.
The global healthcare analytics market is divided on the basis of application, component, deployment model, end user, and type.
Based on deployment model, the on-demand segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to drastic shift in deployment methods from on-premise to on-demand models. However, the on-premise segment would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2030.
On the basis of application, the clinical analysis segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the other hand, the financial analysis segment would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.
The global healthcare analytics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Allscript Healthcare Solution, Health Catalyst, Cerner Corporation, HMS (Vitreoshealth), McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, MedeAnalytics, Inc., Optum, Inc., and SAS, Institute.
