Nanoemulsion Market to Generate $12.4 Billion by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanoemulsion Market by Type (Small-molecule Surfactant, Protein-stabilized Emulsions, and Polysaccharide) and Application (Beverage, Dairy, and Bakery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026." As per the report, the global nanoemulsion industry was estimated at $2.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.91 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026.Growing use of nanoemulsion in the food & beverages industry, and rising trend of nanostructured food ingredients and additive in food & beverages fuel the growth of the global nanoemulsion market. On the other hand, higher cost of nanoemulsion technology curtails down the growth to certain extent. However, with nano technology expanding its trend in various industries, a number of opportunities have been formed for the key players in the industry.

Based on type, the small-molecule surfactant segment accounted for more than half of the global nanoemulsion market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period. Considering the trends of customers in choosing food items, manufacturers are demanding latest technology in the food emulsifiers and ingredients. The Small-Molecule Surfactants having smaller size and having been produced by latest technological advancements attract the manufacturers, which has boosted the growth of the segment.Based on application, the beverages segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global nanoemulsion market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by 2026. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during 2019–2026. Vegetables and fruits contain health-related compounds that can impact on physiological processes, and reduce the risk of certain diseases along with improving the overall health. Importance of balanced and healthy diets has led the consumers to increase the consumption of vegetable based/ fruit juice based beverages.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global nanoemulsion market. This is attributed to the fact that consumers are much aware about the latest innovations in the food and beverage categories in this province. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the estimated period. The developing countries in the region are inviting manufacturers all around the world to invest out there and this factor is proving to be a market booster in this province for nanoemulsion market.The key players operating in the global market include AQUANOVA AG, Keystone Foods, Shemen Industries Ltd., Frutarom Group, Jamba, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, Unilever Group, Nestle S.A., DuPont, and the Kraft Heinz Company.