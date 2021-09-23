Growth Insights on the US In Intraocular Lens Market, 2014-2022

Intraocular Lens Market

Advent of premium IOLs such as multifocal, toric, and accommodating IOLs and rise in incidence of cataract are the key factors that drive the market growth.

Intraocular Lens Market by Type [Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens (Toric Intraocular Lens, Multifocal Intraocular Lens, and Accommodating Intraocular Lens)]” — Allied Market Research