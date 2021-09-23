OSS and BSS Market to Generate $102.14 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research
AMR Logo
Exponential growth in data consumption during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for cloud OSS/BSS tools.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global OSS and BSS Market generated $36.85 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $102.14 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Download Sample Pages: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6839097074261270528
Rachita Rake, a Research Analyst, ICT at Allied Market Research, stated, “Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the mounting mobile data traffic, intense competition among telecom operators, and declining average revenue per user (ARPU), all of which need innovations and operational efficiency. In such scenario, the need for service integration by market participants as well as the need to develop end-to-end solutions have become necessary. Moreover, the factors such as increase in spending on IT infrastructure and rise in cloud-based applications are driving the growth of the market in this region. The market players across Asia-Pacific are strengthening their presence by spending on acquisitions of other OSS providers.”
COVID-19 scenario:
• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to led to a positive impact on the OSS and BSS market as the adoption of OSS and BSS tools are increasing rapidly.
• Moreover, owing to increase in implementation of the work from home policy, videoconferencing, and distance learning, consumers need reliable broadband, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the OSS & BSS market, as the telecom operators are upgrading their OSS/BSS solutions to tackle the changing demands from consumers.
• Telecom operators are also elevating their BSA/OSS solutions to cope up with the growing demand from the customers.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global OSS and BSS market based on component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical and region.
Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/2024727554357131
Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on solution type, the network planning and design segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the customer and product management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Brochure: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1433331377274032133?s=20
Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2027. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.
Leading players of the global OSS and BSS market analyzed in the research include ASCOM, Accenture, Cisco System Inc., Comarch S.A, Mycom OSI, Nokia Corporation, Computaris, AMDOCS, Netcracker, Capgemini, HPE, Huawei Corporation, Sunvizion, LM Ericsson Telephone Company.
About Allied Market Research:
More Reports-
Cloud-based VDI Market
Cloud-based Payroll Software Market
Route Optimization Software Market
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn