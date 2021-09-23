Automatic Weapons Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Revenue By 2027
Market Size – USD 6.36 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.32 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Automatic Weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.
The report offers a thorough examination of the competitive landscape of the industry with regards to company profiles, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, gross profit margins, revenue generation, financial standing, and global market position. It provides data about the key technological advancements, product developments, and strategic business decisions such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and business expansion plans companies are adopting right now. The report also provides an analysis of the driving and restraining factors influencing the growth of the market.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
Market Segmentation:
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Automatic Rifle
Machine Gun
Light Machine Gun (LMG)
Medium Machine Gun (MMG)
Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)
Automatic Launchers
Grenade launcher
Mortar Launcher
Missile Launcher
Automatic Cannon
Gatling Gun
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Land
Battle Tanks
Armored Fighting Vehicles
Light Protected Vehicles
Naval
Destroyers
Frigates
Corvettes
Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)
Airborne
Fighter Aircraft
Helicopters
Combat Support Aircraft
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
56mm
62mm
7mm
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
Large
81mm
120mm
Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Automatic Weapons market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Benefits of the Global Automatic Weapons Market Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Automatic Weapons Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Automatic Weapons Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Automatic Weapons Market
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automatic Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on military equipment upgradation
4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries
4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it
4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
