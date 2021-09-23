Submit Release
Automatic Weapons Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Revenue By 2027

Market Size – USD 6.36 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.32 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Automatic Weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.

The report offers a thorough examination of the competitive landscape of the industry with regards to company profiles, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, gross profit margins, revenue generation, financial standing, and global market position. It provides data about the key technological advancements, product developments, and strategic business decisions such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and business expansion plans companies are adopting right now. The report also provides an analysis of the driving and restraining factors influencing the growth of the market.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)

Automatic Launchers

Grenade launcher

Mortar Launcher

Missile Launcher

Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Land

Battle Tanks

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles

Naval

Destroyers

Frigates

Corvettes

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft

Helicopters

Combat Support Aircraft

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

56mm

62mm

7mm

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

Large

81mm

120mm

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Automatic Weapons market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Global Automatic Weapons Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Automatic Weapons Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Automatic Weapons Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Automatic Weapons Market

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

    1.1. Market Definition

    1.2. Research Scope

    1.3. Methodology

    1.4. Research Sources

          1.4.1. Primary

          1.4.2. Secondary

          1.4.3. Paid Sources

    1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

    2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

    4.1. Automatic Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis

    4.2. Industrial Outlook

          4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

          4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

                    4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on military equipment upgradation

                    4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

                    4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence

          4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

                    4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

                    4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

    4.3. Technological Insights

    4.4. Regulatory Framework

    4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

    4.7. Price trend Analysis

    4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Automatic Weapons Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Revenue By 2027

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


