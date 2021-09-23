Solid Waste Management market Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027
Solid Waste Management Market Size – USD 1,000.12 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.4%, Market Trends – Favorable regulatory policiesVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduce Solid Waste Management Market Research By Emergen Research
The global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal. The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions.
The growing initiatives of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies and carbon emissions are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future.
A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value
Pointer Culmination From The Report
The Industrial Solid Waste segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies and rising adoption of renewable sources of energy among the industrial sectors are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions among the industrial sectors.
Processing is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. The scarcity of landfill sites in the populated cities has resulted in the increasing need for solid waste recycling and boosted the segment's growth.
The Plastics segment held the largest market share of Solid Waste Management in 2019 due to the increasing amount of plastic waste generated every year from the packaging sector.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period as the government is continuously implementing strict regulations regarding emission control to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the environment.
Top Vendors Analysis:
The latest report on the Global Solid Waste Management Market offers a holistic overview of the growth and other key aspects of the market across various segments and key regions.
Key participants include Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.
Regional Analysis:
The Solid Waste Management industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.
Segmental Analysis:
The Solid Waste Management market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis.
Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Industrial Solid Waste
Municipal Solid Waste
Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Collection
Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)
Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Plastics
Metals
Paper & Paperboard
Glass
Food
Others
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the growth rate of the Solid Waste Management market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Solid Waste Management industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Solid Waste Management market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Solid Waste Management industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
Read more About Solid Waste Management Market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-waste-management-market
