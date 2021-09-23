Submit Release
News Search

There were 305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,854 in the last 365 days.

FRP Vessels market Insights, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Analysis, Growth and Forecasts, 2020 -2027

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research Logo

FRP Vessels Market Size – USD 3,140.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trend – Rising preference for FRP vessels over steel vessels

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global FRP vessels market is projected to be valued at USD 5,538.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) vessels are witnessing increasing demand from the automotive industry. FRP vessels are used for fuel storage in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. These vessels are constructed in one piece, without any welded seams, which helps in decreasing splitting in the event of a crash. 

Polyurethane resin in fiberglass composites has been widely tested in terms of compression, tensile strength, and flexural strength. Polyurethane possesses an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, improved robustness, and superior UV resistance.

Download free sample brochure (customized sample PDF file provided according to your specific requirements ) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/430

Participant Exploration:

The FRP Vessels reveal is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The FRP Vessels report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

Key market participants include Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.

Objectives of the Study:

The chief objective of the FRP Vessels market report is to assist the readers in understanding the market dynamics, including the market segmentation, growth prospects, critical trends, and the challenges that are expected to rise in the business sphere during the forecast timeline. The report is backed by extensive primary and secondary research carried out by the research analysts and data verified by the industry experts.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the FRP Vessels market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The FRP Vessels7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Major Geographies Scrutiny in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Buy an exclusive copy@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/430

Subdivided Analysis of FRP Vessels Market:

The FRP Vessels market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis.

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others

Why to choose Emergen Research??

 Regional Demand Forecasts and Forecasts

 Product price volatility

 Technology update analysis

 Location index analysis

 Raw material procurement strategy

 Competitiveness analysis

 Product composition matrix

Vendor management

Request customization of the report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/430

Couple Of Allied report by Emergen Research:

Distributed Energy Generation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-energy-generation-market

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-market

Battery Monitoring System Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-monitoring-system-market

Head-up Display Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/head-up-display-market

Automotive Airbag Silicone Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-airbag-silicone-market 

Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

FRP Vessels market Insights, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Analysis, Growth and Forecasts, 2020 -2027

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.