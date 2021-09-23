FRP Vessels market Insights, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Analysis, Growth and Forecasts, 2020 -2027
FRP Vessels Market Size – USD 3,140.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trend – Rising preference for FRP vessels over steel vesselsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global FRP vessels market is projected to be valued at USD 5,538.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) vessels are witnessing increasing demand from the automotive industry. FRP vessels are used for fuel storage in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. These vessels are constructed in one piece, without any welded seams, which helps in decreasing splitting in the event of a crash.
Polyurethane resin in fiberglass composites has been widely tested in terms of compression, tensile strength, and flexural strength. Polyurethane possesses an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, improved robustness, and superior UV resistance.
Download free sample brochure (customized sample PDF file provided according to your specific requirements ) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/430
Participant Exploration:
The FRP Vessels reveal is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The FRP Vessels report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.
Key market participants include Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.
Objectives of the Study:
The chief objective of the FRP Vessels market report is to assist the readers in understanding the market dynamics, including the market segmentation, growth prospects, critical trends, and the challenges that are expected to rise in the business sphere during the forecast timeline. The report is backed by extensive primary and secondary research carried out by the research analysts and data verified by the industry experts.
The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the FRP Vessels market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The FRP Vessels7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.
Major Geographies Scrutiny in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Buy an exclusive copy@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/430
Subdivided Analysis of FRP Vessels Market:
The FRP Vessels market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis.
Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Carbon
Glass
Aramid
Others
Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Polyester
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Online
Offline
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Automotive & Transportation
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater
Others
Why to choose Emergen Research??
Regional Demand Forecasts and Forecasts
Product price volatility
Technology update analysis
Location index analysis
Raw material procurement strategy
Competitiveness analysis
Product composition matrix
Vendor management
Request customization of the report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/430
Couple Of Allied report by Emergen Research:
Distributed Energy Generation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-energy-generation-market
Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-market
Battery Monitoring System Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-monitoring-system-market
Head-up Display Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/head-up-display-market
Automotive Airbag Silicone Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-airbag-silicone-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn