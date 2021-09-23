Soil Stabilization Market Business Opportunities, Research Methodology, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 To 2027
The increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe are driving the demand of the market.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Soil Stabilization Market will be worth USD 34.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe. Increasing need to enhance and improve the strength and bearing capacity as well as other engineering properties of soil is expected to drive the growth of the soil stabilization market. The cost-effective method of converting poor quality soil into a string impermeable medium has increased the utilization of the soil stabilization system.
COVID-19 IMPACT
The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Soil Stabilization market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Soil Stabilization market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. Hence, this is the newest report offering full coverage of the current economic situation that caused a global health crisis.
Key Highlights From The Report
In February 2019, Volvo Construction Equipment joined forces with National Geographic to help in building embankments across Sundarbans in order to protect the land from the threat of flooding by implementing soil stabilizers.
The industrial segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Increasing utilization of the soil stabilization materials in the construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Soil Stabilization market in 2019. Increasing infrastructural developments and growing agricultural practices due to urbanization in the emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of soil stabilization in the region.
Key participants include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat, SNF Holding Company Inc., Carmeuse, Wirtgen Group, Global Road Technology, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, and Soilworks, among others.
Market Segmentation:
The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Agriculture
Industrial
Non-Agriculture
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mechanical Method
Chemical Method
Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mineral & Stabilizing agents
Polymers
Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)
Additionally, the report offers market share data for the global spread of the Soil Stabilization industry. Key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are studied to assess the market size, market share, production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, and revenue contributions. Furthermore, the regions are also studied to understand the operations of the key players located in the region.
Target Audience of the Global Soil Stabilization Market report:
Global Soil Stabilization market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers
Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.
Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Soil Stabilization Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Soil Stabilization Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing infrastructural development
4.2.2.2. Rapid urbanization in the emerging economies ‘
4.2.2.3. Increasing investments of the government in infrastructural activities
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of stabilized equipment
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
READ MORE…!
