tmwi appoints Steve Hadfield as Managing Director as the agency readies itself for further growth

Independent media group, Oxidise, has appointed new MD, Steve Hadfield to its integrated UK media agency, tmwi.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent media group, Oxidise, has appointed a growth expert to its integrated media agency, tmwi .Steve Hadfield joins as MD from MediaCom, bringing additional traditional media experience to leverage and optimise the datatech solutions that already drive its renowned client growth.
Hadfield was previously Managing Partner at MediaCom, based out of Birmingham - having spent almost a decade at the advertising agency, initially as Account Director and then Board Director and finally Managing Partner.
He has been working in media since 2000, and spent a number of years in London with other large media agencies including Carat and MGOMD, primarily within a comms planning role. Skilled in all aspects of advertising, he brings with him a wealth of experience across all forms of media and within many industry sectors. At MediaCom Birmingham, he was part of a senior leadership team that delivered exceptional client growth whilst maintaining strong client relationships over many years.
At tmwi, Steve will work to ensure the vision of the company and its future direction is strategically robust and communicated effectively to all stakeholders both within the business and externally. As an experienced client and agency leader, he will have overall responsibility for the successful development and management of long-standing clients as well as playing a key role in attracting new clients to the agency.
He comments: “I am delighted to join a truly fantastic agency in twmi. As one of the UK’s leading independent data and tech media agencies, I am thrilled to be joining them as MD and playing my part in its continuing success story. I am already a passionate advocate of the agency – of the people and the work produced for our clients that is delivering transformational growth. Tmwi feels like a natural home for me in that we share the same belief that to unlock our clients’ growth potential we need to be doing so through using data, tech and content, within an integrated media solution.”
Group CEO, Chris Phillips, adds: “Steve has been brought in specifically to build upon the client-focussed approach that delivers success for the client tmwi partnership model. He will help lead, inspire and motivate all of us within the agency to ensure that, working together with clients, we are at our strongest.”
tmwi is an award-winning marketing agency that specialises in the application of bespoke data, creative and technology services to drive long-term business success. Activating brand data, tmwi’s agile team builds and executes scalable marketing plans that deliver impactful results in a fast-moving, fragmented digital landscape. Using our best in class technology, data modelling and machine learning, we drive our clients to be more accurate when finding new customers, more relevant when they speak to them and to learn more from every interaction to maximise performance. Our team of experts, engineers and data scientists are based in Stratford-upon-Avon, with offices across the UK and Europe, tmwi works with growing SMEs, global corporations and agencies, incorporating everything from FMCG and finance to automotive and travel.
