LionAI Launches Ad-Tech & Marketing Automation for Marketing Leaders in Higher Education

The company is renowned for real-time data-driven audience segmentation and marketing automation.

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- LionAI is pleased to announce the official launch of its one-stop-shop ad-tech & marketing automation for College and University marketing departments.LionAI is a privacy-first ad-tech company born to help socially conscious brands stop overpaying expensive ad platforms and instantly leverage the digital transformation. Through its innovative strategy, technology, and automation, the company gives their clients the ability to create an unforgettable customer experience, while significantly lowering their cost per click, lead, and customer acquisition online.In the company’s latest news, LionAI has released its one-of-a-kind ad-tech & marketing automation, specifically designed for marketing leaders in Higher Education. This service was created to efficiently skyrocket brand awareness and increase student enrollment through paid media and programmatic.“At LionAI, what makes us different is that our ad-tech is based on real-time behavior, intent, and propensity to convert – as opposed to merely interests, demographics, CRM, or even static data,” says founder of LionAI, Steve Buller. “This means that Universities can profit-efficiently, hyper-target their potential students with highly personalized messaging, wherever they spend time online. This is all done while lowering their cost-per-click, lead, and student acquisition.”According to the team at LionAI, the company’s ad-tech enables clients to lift their digital marketing yield by 20% or more within 30-60 days, depending on their traffic. As such, Universities will eliminate wasted ad-spend so they can scale their digital advertising while giving potential students an unforgettable experience. Massively increasing brand awareness and ROAS.Colleges and Universities that simply integrate LionAI will experience a host of benefits and features, including:• Audience segmentation in real-time• Marketing automation• Innovative digital strategy• Pure-seed audiences• BOT & ad fraud protection• Five additional bonuses• 100% no-questions-asked money-back guarantee• And more!For more information about LionAI, or to book a complimentary strategy call, please visit https://lionai.ai/education About LionAILionAI is an ad-tech and marketing automation company that provides customized ‘done-for-you’ audience segmentation and marketing automation in a wide variety of sectors and industries. Through these real-time data-driven services, clients will experience reduced workload and less stress, while simply maximizing the effectiveness of each marketing campaign.