Expert Institute Connects PowerUP with Child Development Expert
Expert Institute’s contribution will help PowerUP make use of the data it collects with the help of leading researchers in the child development field.
When Austin told me about PowerUP, the mission really resonated with me.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerUP Scholarship Fund, Inc. (“PowerUP”), an Atlanta-based mentorship program for disadvantaged youth, announces Yellow Belt level sponsorship from Expert Institute, the leading expert witness platform offering custom expert recruiting, high-touch consulting, and robust data profiles on subject matter experts in any industry.
— Michael Talve, CEO and Founder, The Expert Institute
PowerUP partners with martial arts senseis for their dedication to the education and whole-self development of at-risk youth. PowerUP’s senseis are able to effectively mentor 30 to 60 kids with proven results. The core values PowerUP teaches through its senseis are SELF-CONTROL, RESILIENCE, and RESPECT. Martial arts are unique among other sporting activities in that these values are deeply rooted in the training, and culture.
With its highly scalable model, PowerUP more than doubled the number of students served in the first half of 2021, growing from 70 to over 160 students.
“When I met Michael in May, he told me about the social justice work the Expert Institute does, finding expert witnesses for legal cases. When I told him about PowerUP he asked how he could help. Michael’s team connected us with Dr. Kimberley Lakes, a leading clinical neuropsychologist who wrote the first ever scientific study linking martial arts training with self-regulation, one of PowerUP's key value propositions as we mentor disadvantaged youth. It’s wonderful to see successful CEOs like Michael who are also committed to making an impact.”
Austin Scee, PowerUP Co-Founder
Expert Institute sees the connection between expert insights and legal advocacy and uses data to connect attorneys with highly qualified and credible industry professionals. They strive for excellence in supporting their clients and in connecting them with the most qualified, most suitable experts that will help them achieve their goals.
“When Austin told me about PowerUP, the mission really resonated with me. I’m so pleased that my team was able to introduce PowerUP to Dr. Lakes.”
Michael Talve, CEO and Founder, The Expert Institute
About Expert Institute
Since 2010, Expert Institute has partnered with over 4,000 firms nationwide, connecting attorneys with top industry experts, providing medical case guidance from in-house physicians, and delivering case-winning insights from its team of multidisciplinary researchers. Last year, the company introduced its first software solution, Expert iQ, an expert witness management platform. Visit www.expertinstitute.com for more information.
About PowerUP Scholarship Fund, Inc.
PowerUP was founded by Austin Scee and Mike Gandy Auzenne who were matched in the Big Brothers Big Sisters (“BBBS”) program in Atlanta in 1997. Through Austin’s mentorship, Mike went from the projects of Atlanta to Colgate, Wall Street, Harvard Business School (“HBS”) and beyond. In 2016, when Mike graduated from HBS, he and Austin set out to build a mentorship model that could deliver the core elements of the mentorship Mike received through a more scalable model. In early 2017, the pair founded PowerUP. Visit www.powerupscholarship.org for more information.
Austin Scee
PowerUP Scholarship Fund, Inc.
