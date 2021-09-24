Guidebook Gives Advice on "How to get your Partner to Listen to You"
Cari Schuster shares genuine insights on nurturing partnerships and relationshipsAUSTRALIA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romantic relationships are seldom simple and the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated complications for many couples. According to the BBC, divorce applications and break-ups have been skyrocketing throughout the world, rising in the US, the UK, China, and Europe. Other types of social relationships have also been adversely affected by recent events. All this makes Cari Schuster’s guide on "How to get your Partner to Listen to You" timely, providing advice for both romantic partners and other types of relationships.
Schuster's book is heartfelt and genuine, as its advice is drawn from her own experiences with difficult relationships. Specifically narcissistic, manipulative and controlling relationships and divorce, isolation, burnout, loss of identity, grief, depression, anxiety, addictions and overwhelming stress. Yet she prevailed and now she shares the lessons she took from these periods of her life and the steps she took to avoid repeating those mistakes and forge healthier connections with people. With this, readers will find assistance in achieving richer communication and connection with their loved ones and ultimately create more nurturing relationships.
Schuster expounds on her experiences and learnings, the path she had to take to achieve her dream relationship, and also includes the perspectives and learnings of her partners. Schuster is honest and insightful, sharing principles relevant for any partnership and relationship. At its core, it encourages awareness and the importance of listening and nurturing one's self as well as extending the same to others.
“I did not understand mirroring and how it works in relationships...any relationship, until I met my soulmate. For 10 years, we enjoyed our friendship as platonic friends, before we allowed ourselves to follow our hearts and be married. During this time, we explored mirroring and many levels of communication. Some of these key learnings and perspectives from both of us are shared to assist people and partners in communicating and listening to one another.” Schuster explains.
"Some of these key learnings and perspectives from both of us are shared to assist people and partners in communicating and listening to one another." Schuster says. "Divorce rate is Huge! Don't be another statistic!"
About the Author
Cari Schuster is a custom designer, dressmaker, therapist, life and relationship coach, crystal reiki healer, meditation guide and mentor. She has been interviewed on radio by Dr. Angela Chester and Kate Delaney.
