More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Chamblee

Chamblee, GA (September 22, 2021) – On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Chamblee Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.  Preliminary information indicates that at around 6:30 a.m., Chamblee Police Department officers responded to a 911 call involving a domestic aggravated assault at Chamblee Heights Apartments, 136 Wiggins Way, Chamblee, GA.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man, later identified as Irlin Paz, age 40, of Chamblee, with a knife actively attacking a woman. Officers immediately intervened to stop the attack and at least one officer discharged his firearm, striking Paz.  Both Paz and the woman died at the scene.  Another badly injured man from the residence was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.  The injured man had multiple stab wounds and underwent surgery. Initial information indicates that his injuries were sustained while trying to stop the man attacking the woman.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review. Chamblee PD is investigating the original 911 call, the aggravated assault, and the homicide.

