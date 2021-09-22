Oklahoma Main Street Awards Announced at Annual Banquet

Main Street programs across the state were celebrated recently during the 32nd Annual Oklahoma Main Street Awards Banquet, held September 20 in Oklahoma City at the Embassy Suites Downtown Medical Center Hotel. Sponsors for this year’s event included The Cherokee Nation, The Chickasaw Nation and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

“The Main Street Awards Banquet celebrates the imaginative, and hardworking people who are dedicated to revitalizing and preserving the historic commercial districts in their communities across Oklahoma,” said Buffy Hughes, director of the Oklahoma Main Street program. “It’s always competitive, as well as highly coveted, and these awards emphasize and embody the best people, programs, design, and events happening on Main Street. Congratulations to all the winners and a huge thank you to our sponsors for helping us honor the people who want the best for their corner of Oklahoma.”

Programs across the state competed in 20 award categories representing the “four points” of the Main Street Approach – Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed the entries and determined the winners. In addition, Program of the Year and Director of the Year were also recognized.

To determine the Main Street Program of the Year, the Oklahoma Main Street Center measures various quality ratings for each local Main Street program. These include meeting the 10 Standards of National Accreditation and other activities such as attending the annual awards banquet and additional trainings, timely submission of Main Street Award nominations and reinvestment reports, etc. This award is a mark of program excellence, and measured involvement within the program.

The 2021 Main Street Program of the Year: Main Street Enid, Inc.

In the world of Main Street, people tend to lose their last names once becoming a Main Street Director. This was certainly true of “Watonga Bob.” Always an informal guy on a first-name-basis-as-soon-as-he-met-you, Bob Shoemaker took on the program director position later in life after a successful business career. He passed away suddenly in 2010 but not before leaving an indelible mark in the Oklahoma Main Street world. A common refrain heard about Bob was “when all others said it couldn’t be done, he went to work and got it done.” In 2011, the Program Director of the Year award was renamed in honor of “Watonga Bob” Shoemaker because of his work ethic, service to his community and promotion of the Main Street Program.

The 2021 Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award Recipient: Melyn Johnson, Main Street Guymon, Inc.

The Four-Point award winners for 2021 are:

ORGANIZATION:

Premier Partner Kendall Whittier – George Kaiser Family Foundation

Best Community Education/Public Awareness Guymon – Virtual Fiesta

Best Volunteer Development Program Newkirk – Paint Main

Main Street Hero Newkirk – Hannah Cross

Best Creative Fundraising Effort Kendall Whittier – Kendall Whittier Rent Relief Program

PROMOTION:

Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees Hobart – Hometown Harvest Day

Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees Enid – Holidays on Ice

Best Retail Event Enid – Comic Con Crazy Days

Outstanding Image Promotion Kendall Whittier – visitKendallWhittier.com

Creative New Event Tahlequah – Veteran Banner Program

DESIGN:

Best Placemaking Project Enid – Under Her Wings was the Universe

Best Interior Design Project Kendall Whittier – American Solera

Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $10,000 El Reno – El Reno Main Street Façade

Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $10,000 Okmulgee – Ford Lofts

Best Visual Merchandising Collinsville – Farm Hippie Farmers Market

Best Building/Business Branding Enid – Settlers Brewing Co.

ECONOMIC VITALITY:

Best Adaptive Reuse Project Kendall Whittier – Four. Seven. Three.

Best Business Practices Altus – Gunkel Law Group Ponca City – Ponca City Development Authority

Best New Business Enid – Enid Brewing Co.

Businesses of the Year Durant – Roma Italian Restaurant Tulsa Route 66 – Red Fork Distillery

The Oklahoma Main Street Center would also like to thank the Embassy Suites Oklahoma City Downtown Medical Center Hotel, Cory’s Audio Visual, Evergreen Productions, Inc., Jerry Hymer Photography and Dale Rogers Training Center Awards for their help in putting together this year’s banquet.

For more information about each of the awards or the Oklahoma Main Street Center, please call (405) 815-6552 or visit OKcommerce.gov/mainstreet.