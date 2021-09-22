Governor Abbott Announces New Knauf Insulation Facility in McGregor

September 22, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Knauf Insulation, Inc. ("Knauf Insulation") will establish their new fiberglass insulation manufacturing and distribution facility in McGregor, Texas. Knauf Insulation is a subsidiary of Knauf Group AG, a multinational producer of building materials and construction systems. The project will create 151 new jobs and more than $210 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $819,175 has been extended to Knauf Insulation, Inc.

"I am proud to welcome Knauf Insulation and the new opportunities they will create for hardworking Central Texans to McGregor," said Governor Abbott. "Knauf Insulation's new manufacturing and distribution facility will bring more jobs, investment, and economic prosperity to our state. Made in Texas is a powerful global brand, and I look forward to continuing this partnership with Knauf Insulation as we keep the Lone Star State the best place to do business."

"Congratulations to Judge Felton, Mayor Hering, and the entire McGregor community on helping to bring Knauf Insulation to Central Texas," said Senator Brian Birdwell. "This project will bring more jobs and opportunities for the citizens in this community and is a tremendous opportunity for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College to strengthen their training capabilities further and their graduate placement programs. I am proud that this company decided to choose McGregor as their next location to expand, and I want to welcome this international company to the great state of Texas!"

"Congratulations to the entire McGregor community and the outstanding leadership of McLennan County," said Representative Doc Anderson. "This is a great testament to the continued forward-thinking, combined with the tremendous assets, of our hardworking folks. Knauf Insulation is a very successful, family owned, global company who will be a strong partner in the continued growth of our community. Perfect timing in helping to solve the statewide and nationwide requirements for quality insulation and building materials. Welcome!"

"This is a great day for our employees, customers, vendors, shareholders, the citizens of McGregor, Texas, and the greater Waco area," said Knauf Insulation President & CEO Matt Parrish. "At Knauf Insulation, we are excited to expand our North American manufacturing operations to McGregor. As part of a global, family-owned business, we believe the timing is right, and McGregor is exactly the type of community where we desire to expand and partner for the future."

"As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of insulation products and solutions, expanding our North American presence is a top priority for our family’s company," said Knauf Group AG General Partner, Alexander Knauf. "Selecting the City of McGregor and the State of Texas as our next expansion location will position Knauf Insulation to continue to meet the expanding needs of the building industry for the long-term while supporting the economic expansion to this vibrant community. On behalf of our family, I want to thank Governor Abbott and the great people in the McGregor community for being strong partners."

"Our city is delighted to welcome Knauf Insulation to Central Texas," said McGregor Mayor James S. Hering. "After searching the United States for the perfect community in which to build their production facility, I am proud that McGregor, Texas was identified as the best home for their project. Our community welcomes the Knauf family and looks forward to celebrating our new ties for years to come."

"I am thrilled to welcome the Knauf family and this exciting project to McLennan County," said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. "This new production facility in the McGregor Industrial Park will provide jobs and opportunities for the great people in this region and make a positive, lasting impact on our Central Texas community for years to come."

"McGregor is proud to welcome the Knauf family and Knauf Insulation to our community," said McGregor EDC Executive Director Andrew Smith. "With exceptional plans for a robust production facility, Knauf Insulation will be an anchor in our industrial park and provide jobs and opportunities for residents of McGregor and Central Texas for generations to come. Their presence in McLennan County will positively impact this region and our city."

