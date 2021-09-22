Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,718 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Additional Items For Third Special Session

September 22, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying two additional agenda items for the Third Special Session that began Monday, September 20. 

"These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans," said Governor Abbott. "I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe."

Additional agenda items for the Third Special Session include: 

Legislation providing additional property-tax relief for Texans.

Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.

View the Governor's message. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Additional Items For Third Special Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.