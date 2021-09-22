Yabx Expands its Operations and Service Offerings as Digital Lending Gains Momentum in Africa Region

Appoints Telecom Industry Expert Eunice R. Gatama as Director for Africa Business; aims for continued growth as digital lending services are projected to grow rapidly in Africa.

Yabx (www.Yabx.co), a fintech venture offering credit products across 12 countries in Africa, today announced the appointment of Eunice R. Gatama as Director for Africa Business. This comes as a strategic decision by the company which is aggressively expanding its market share in the digital lending space in Africa. Delivering some of the best performing portfolio returns for its partner banks, Yabx has witnessed significant momentum in its existing lending portfolios. With partnership agreements signed with leading Banks and Wallet Operators in several East, West and Central African countries, Yabx is poised for market expansion and launching new service offerings to cater to customer needs.

Incubated by Comviva Technologies, a global leader in digital financial services, Yabx aims at simplifying financial access to new-to-credit customers and MSMEs in Africa by providing financial access to the underserved. It leverages technology and analytics to reduce the cost of delivering financial services, thereby bringing banking services to the underserved. The company has established strategic partnerships with leading banks, microfinance institutions, e-Commerce players, payment gateways, credit bureaus, mobile financial services providers, mobile network operators and handset manufacturers in the region. With a greater focus in Africa, Yabx plans to capitalize on the booming digital payments and e-commerce market.

Moreover, the newly appointed Director for Africa Business at Yabx, Eunice brings with her over 15 years of relevant experience in Banking. Eunice has worked with NCBA Bank Kenya and a leading mobile network operator, Safaricom PLC with core focus on Digital Financial Services. Over the years, Eunice has played an instrumental role in various projects to deliver strategic products. Recently, she led the delivery and scaling of FULIZA M-PESA, which has outdone its projected performance and bagged many local and global awards. She was also incharge of loans and savings products as well as data monetization at Safaricom Financial Services (M-PESA) team.

Eunice is passionate about Digital Financial Inclusion. She was part of the team driving the agenda for Connected Women, aimed at reducing the gender gap in mobile internet and mobile money services, similar to Vodafone’s M-Woman program and GSMA’s Connected Woman initiative.

A graduate from the United States International University–Africa in Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and Networking, Eunice also holds a Micro Masters in Digital Product Management from Boston University.

Speaking on the expansion plans, Rajat Dayal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Yabx said, “Africa continues to be the mainstay of our business as we have a comprehensive understanding of the land in terms of the credit ecosystem. I am extremely happy to have Eunice onboard with us to fuel the next level of growth for Yabx in Africa. She has hands-on experience of launching and scaling up the largest digital credit product in Africa. Her extensive knowledge and experience in the mobile financial services domain will further boost our growth in Africa region.”

“I am excited to join Yabx, one of the leading Fintech in digital lending space. It’s a moment of pride to be associated with a company which promises to simplify financial access to unbanked customers through digital lending offerings. With its strategic focus in the Africa region, we shall continue to seek strategic partnerships aimed at disrupting the market with innovative digitally led financial products,” added Eunice R. Gatama on her appointment.

Media contact: Sundeep Mehta Sr. Manager - Global PR & Corporate Communications Comviva Technologies Ltd. Contact: +91 9910030732 | Sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

About Yabx: Yabx aims at simplifying financial access to over two billion unbanked customers and MSMEs in the emerging markets of Latin America, Africa, and Asia, and Latin America. Yabx offers a platform to enable digital lending, merchant and MSME financing, buy-now pay-later (BNPL) products, where they help banks and financial services organizations underwrite the customers using alternate data. The company leverages technology and analytics to reduce the cost of delivering financial services, thereby bringing banking services to the unbanked. This is achieved through strategic partnerships with leading banks, microfinance institutions, credit bureaus, mobile financial services providers, mobile network operators and handset manufacturers. Incubated by Comviva, a global leader in mobile financial services. Yabx is led by a team of industry experts and entrepreneurs and currently operates out of The Hague, New Delhi, Bogota and Nairobi.