Houston’s 'Blessties' Boutique Blesses Love Like Javondis Foundation With Backpacks for Kids

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Mary Tucker is a well-known figure in the Houston area for her many charitable works and this one has a special place in her heart, the #Lovelike Javondis Foundation located in Cairo, Georgia. Its purpose is to help kids with Down syndrome flourish and succeed. According to a recent March of Dimes’ statistic, about 1 in every 700 births is a child born with Down Syndrome. Surprisingly, 38% of the population say that they know someone who has Down syndrome. Javondis was one of those children. He was a precious young man who passed away far too soon from complications related to this disorder. He was a joy to be around. He loved to listen to music and dance with his favorite partner, his mother, Dethra Stephens. He was also active in bowling and the Special Olympics.

To honor Javondis’ memory his mother, Dethra, started the #Lovelike Javondis Foundation. Rose Mary is one of the champions of this initiative who decided to roll up her sleeves to assist in this most needy cause. Too many times Down syndrome children and their families are overlooked by society. Since school was opening soon, Rose Mary’s organization, Hoddies4Healing Foundation, which was created in 2018 to help disadvantage people, took up the mantle and decided to supply over 100 backpacks to these needy families.

This is a labor of love for Rose Mary who is inspired to do God’s work. Matt. 20:24 (NIV), The King will reply, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

Hoodies4Healing is a faith based non-profit foundation, which could use your donation. For information on how you can help, or to contact Rose Mary Tucker, please call 281-463-2537 or go to www.Hoodies4Healing.com or blessstiesusa@yahoo.com

