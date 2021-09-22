FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

Augusta, ME – On Wednesday, September 15th at 11:30 AM Secretary of State Shenna Bellows joins organ donor recipients and advocates on the launch of a statewide Maine Organ Donation Campaign. Banners and window clings are being deployed to BMV offices to educate the public and encourage people registering as a donor. People will be asked to “Have a Heart and get a Heart” by registering as a donor at the BMV when getting or renewing your driver’s license, Real ID, or ID or online at www.RegisterMe.org/Maine

What: Launch of Maine Statewide Organ Donation Campaign

Who: Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Organ Donation Recipients Maine Organ Donation Advisory Council New England Donor Services

Where: Secretary of State office, 103 Sewall St., Augusta, ME (right next to the State House)

When: Wednesday, September 15th at 11:30 AM The state of Maine plays an important role in the donation process as the vast majority of individuals in Maine who register as an organ and tissue donor at the state Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). In 2020 over 1,027 lives were saved here in New England because of the generosity of individuals who became organ donors. Thousands more lives were enhanced through the gift of tissue donation. With the need for life-saving transplants growing every day - over 108,000 patients are now on the US transplant wait list - it is crucial to educate our communities about taking action to register as donors.

New England Donor Services is the parent organization of New England Organ Bank, the federally-designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) responsible for coordinating organ and tissue donation in the six New England States.

To register to be a donor outside the BMV office or for more information visit www.RegisterMe.org/Maine