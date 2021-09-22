Global Breast Implant Market Predicted to Garner $4.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report [170-Pages] by Research Dive

The global breast implant market is set to experience substantial growth owing to the availability of a variety of cost-effective procedures. By product, the silicone sub-segment is predicted to gain significant revenue. By application, the breast augmentation sub-segment predicted to gain highest market share in the forecast period. The North America region is expected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published report by Research Dive states that the global breast implant market is anticipated to garner revenue of $4.9 Billion by 2026 rising from $2.223 billion in 2018 at a healthy CAGR of 10.3% from 2019-2026.

Access to Exclusive PDF Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/41

Growth: Off late, the need to maintain ones physical appearance has gained prominence among women, which has led to most of them opting for procedures that enhance their breast structure. Breast augmentation is one among them as it helps to restore the volume of breasts and is one of the most commonly sought surgeries that women opt for. Also, those who have undergone a mastectomy to prevent or subdue the risk of breast cancer have also been getting surgeries to redo the breast anatomy. These factors have propagated the growth of the breast implant market in the analysis period.

Restraints: On the contrary, most of the women who want to undergo a breast related surgery require an extensive number of tests and medical examinations to get approval from the doctors, which are priced exorbitantly. Thus, the expenses that are incurred post-surgery which include medications or even the surgical clothing could be responsible for hampering the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The report also segregates the market on the basis of various segments namely, product, shape, application, end-use, and region.

Silicone Sub-segment to Garner Significant Revenue

By product, the silicone sub-segment is predicted to garner revenue of $4,298.7 million by 2026. Silicone is flexible material that is capable of reproducing the exact shape of natural breasts and also has a negligible weight to it. The flexibility of being able to fill the implants further at the time of the procedure is also a plus point to those who require it. The material is also wrinkle proof which is an added factor that may provide a boost in the revenue growth for the sub-segment in the forecast period.

Round Breast Sub-segment Predicted to be Most Lucrative

By shape, the round breast sub-segment garnered a revenue of $1,845.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 10.6% in the analysis period. The breast implant market has a vast array of options to choose from, among which the round shape is most preferred by women. This method also helps in providing a proportionate structure to the breasts and also contains a variety of diameters that one can choose from.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Breast Implant Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/41

Breast Augmentation Sub-segment Expected to Gain Highest Market Share

By application, the breast augmentation sub-segment gained a market share of 80% in 2018 and is projected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period. This process is extremely popular among women as it is extremely brief and also is known to have no side effects. As a result of this demand for breast augmentation procedures, the sub-segment is predicted to grow significantly in the analysis period.

Clinics Sub-segment Anticipated to Portray Enhanced Growth

By end use, the clinics sub-segment garnered a revenue of $1,022.6 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow further in the forecast period. The market today has been witnessing the presence of more plastic surgeons that are skilled in the breast implant process. Additionally, many clinics that specialize in the breast implant procedures have come up all over the world and this has also led to the development of various products.

North America Region to Gain Extensive Profits

The North America region garnered a significant revenue of $933.7 million in 2018 and is predicted to rise further in the estimated time frame. The region has been seeing a large number of people veering towards cosmetic procedures in the past few years. Additionally, the breast implant market in the North America regionis also known for its rising number of women opting for breast augmentation procedures. These factors are predicted to ensure the rapid growth of the market in the region.

Request for Breast Implant Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/41

Key Players of the Market

The report also provides a list of key market players of the global breast implant market. They are as given below:

Groupe Sebbin Mentor Worldwide LLC Laboratoires Arion Hansbiomed Co, Ltd. Silimed Allergan GC Aesthetics Sientra Inc CEREPLAS Groupe Sebbin SAS

For instance, in May 2020, GC Aesthetics, a renowned expert in medical technology, launched a new range of breast implants – PERLE. These brand new variety of implants have smooth features and also contain high quality gel technology along with a wide array of safety features.

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

Top Trending Reports:

Animal Parasiticide Market: https://www.researchdive.com/56/animal-parasiticides-market

Healthcare Gamification Market: https://www.researchdive.com/62/healthcare-gamification-market

Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.researchdive.com/59/medical-marijuana-market

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521