Global Medical Tourism Market Anticipated to Garner Significant Revenue of $149.34 Billion by 2026 at a stable CAGR of 12.4% from 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report [140-Pages] by Research Dive

The global medical tourism market is expected to witness sizable growth owing to the availability of high quality treatment options. By service type, the cosmetic sub-segment anticipated to dominate the market. The Asia Pacific region is set to gain highest market share in the projected timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Research Dive, the global medical tourism market is predicted to witness a significant rise in revenue from $58.62 billion in 2018 to over $149.34 billion by 2026 at a stable CAGR of 12.4% from 2019-2026.

Access to Exclusive PDF Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/75

Growth:Medical tourism has been a fast growing market due to the multitude of benefits that it provides. A majority of the countries have experienced a noticeable increase in the financial benefits that they’re able to avail. To add further, most of the prices for the treatments available rely on the growth of the economy as a result of which people can benefit from the below average pricing as well. Additionally, various countries have been seeing many hospitals coming up that have also ensured lower treatment costs. These factors are set to further propel the growth of the market.

Restraints: One of the prominent drawbacks of medical tourism is the cost of treatment that is stated to patients at private hospitals. Also, the patients who do not have valid insurance could face issues due to the insurance policies of the country they’re seeking treatments in. Most insurance companies do not agree to reimburse the insurance amounts for travel expenses as well due to which the market may face hindrances in its growth in the analysis period.

Opportunities: Increasing presence of hospitals in both developing and developed countries is expected to contribute to the growth of the global medical tourism market during the analysis period.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Medical Tourism Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/75

Segmental Analysis

The report is further categorized into segments namely, service type and region.

Cosmetics Sub-segment Predicted to Dominate the Market

By service type, the cosmetic sub-segment accounted for a revenue of $12,603.8 million in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with a rise in CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Physical appearance is one of the top priorities of people as it helps boost the confidence while also to improve one’s self esteem. The medical tourism market contains a list of destinations that are known for their quality cosmetic surgery treatments. They help in enhancing certain features of a person, a trend that is predicted to further propel the growth of the sub-segment.

Asia Pacific Region Expected to Gain the Highest Market Share

The Asia-Pacific region is held a market share of 37% in 2018 and garnered revenue of $21,690.2 million. It is predicted to rise further at a CAGR of 12.2% in the analysis period. The market provides quality treatments that are also cost effective and are not bound by excessive government policies.\

Request for Medical Tourism Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/75

Key Players of the Market

The report also provides a list of key market players of the global medical tourism market. They are as given below:

Bumrungrad International Hospital Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Asklepios Kliniken GmbH Asian Heart Institute Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital Fortis Healthcare KPJ Healthcare Berhad NTT Medical Centre UZ Leuven Prince Court Medical Centre

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

Top Trending Reports:

Antiviral Therapies Market: https://www.researchdive.com/78/antiviral-therapies-market

Airway Management Devices Market: https://www.researchdive.com/81/airway-management-devices-market

Private Nursing Services Market: https://www.researchdive.com/95/private-nursing-services-market

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521