The soft tissue sarcoma market is projected to be worth over USD 420 million in 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 27.54% during the period 2021-2030, claims Roots Analysis

Recent advances in molecular biology have enabled researchers to develop a better understanding of the rare soft tissue sarcomas; as a result, a number of viable biological targets have been identified and are being investigated for therapeutic relevance

Soft tissue sarcoma is a rare form of cancer that usually originates in soft / connective tissues and most commonly affects the abdomen, arms, head, legs, neck and trunk of the individual. It is worth noting that, till date, many types (50+) of soft tissue sarcoma have been identified. However, since these tumors possess a large set of entities, their diagnosis is often difficult. At present, there is a growing need for effective and targeted treatment options.

Key Market Insights

70+ therapeutics have been / are being developed for the treatment of angiosarcoma, chondrosarcoma and liposarcoma

Nearly 95% of the aforementioned therapeutic candidates are under clinical evaluation. Further, two therapies, namely YONDELIS® and HALAVEN®, have been approved for the treatment of liposarcoma.

Around 65% of the therapeutics are being developed as small molecules

Majority (over 65%) of the abovementioned drugs have been / are being developed for administration via the oral route. Notably, about 60% of the soft tissue sarcoma targeting therapeutics have been / are being developed for use as the 1st line of treatment.

More than 50 industry and non-industry players are engaged in the soft tissue sarcoma market

North America has emerged as a key hub, featuring the presence of close to 60% developers. The developer landscape is further dominated by players that have been established after 1990, representing around 45% of the total number of stakeholders.

Around 190 trials, evaluating therapies for soft tissue sarcoma , have been registered

More than 22,000 patients have been enrolled in clinical research initiatives aimed to validate the efficacy and safety of soft tissue sarcoma targeting therapeutics. Interestingly, 60% of the overall trials are phase II studies; of these, 50% are currently active.

Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of 70%, between 2018 and 2020

About 80% of the reported deals were established in the last three years, with the maximum activity being reported in 2020. Majority of the instances captured in the report were licensing agreements (45%). Further, more than 50% of the agreements were observed to be signed for therapeutics targeting liposarcoma.

More than 260 articles have been published related to soft tissue sarcoma, since January 2021

Around 40% publications mentioned in the report were focused on the assessment of therapeutics that have been / are being developed for the treatment of angiosarcoma. Example of prominent journals include (in decreasing order of number of publications) BMJ Case Rep, Skeletal Radiol, Ann Surg Oncol and Cureus.

Around 75 eminent scientists were identified as key opinion leaders (KOLs)

65% of these KOLs were observed to be associated with organizations based in North America, followed by those affiliated to institutes in Europe (30%) and Asia-Pacific (5%). Further, majority (50%) of the KOLs are currently affiliated to academic institutes, such as schools and universities.

North America is anticipated to capture over 70% of the global market share in 2030

In 2030, nearly 80% of the market revenues are expected to be generated from sales of therapeutics that intended for the treatment of liposarcoma. Further, therapies designed for intravenous administration are expected to occupy a larger share (60%) of the overall market in 2030.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of soft tissue sarcoma targeting therapeutics?

targeting therapeutics? Which is the most popular type of soft tissue sarcoma, based on the ongoing activity in the market?

Which are the most common routes of administration for soft tissue sarcoma targeting therapeutics?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their therapeutic candidates?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the evolving trend related to the focus of publications related to soft tissue sarcoma targeting therapeutics?

Who are the prominent KOLs evaluating therapies within this industry?

What opportunities are available for soft tissue sarcoma targeting therapeutics in emerging markets?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 421 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the soft tissue sarcoma targeting therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Route of Administration

Type of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of company, pipeline details, recent developments (including collaborations and expansions) and an informed future outlook.

