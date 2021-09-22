EverGrow Coin: The Next New Cryptocurrency to explode in 2021 which rewards holders in Stable USDT Yield

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, US, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto world is changing every day. We have seen many successful new cryptocurrencies exploding like DOGECOIN & SAFEMOON. The growth of the crypto market is providing ordinary investors with exponential returns and more unique opportunities to grow their wealth. SAFEMOON, which initiated with an initial supply of 777 trillion, and has a shallow market cap, is one of the most successful stories in the crypto world. An initial investment of $1,000 in SafeMoon would now have been worth around $3.5 million.

In the series of crypto revolutions, EverGrow COIN aims to become the next big New Cryptocurrency in 2021 by being the first Yield Generation token that rewards its users in USDT. This next-generation hyper-deflationary new crypto uses a unique buyback mechanism that provides users with consistent returns and benefits from the contract's buyback process.

Why EverGrow Coin could be Next Big New Cryptocurrency to explode in 2021?

8% Redistribution in USDT: With every Buy/Sell Transaction, EverGrow Coin redistributes 8% of the transaction to all the token holders directly in their wallets. This redistribution process is fully automatic, and each holder gets their share in proportion to the amount of EverGrow coins they hold. The Redistribution award is in addition to the benefits holders get from the increase in the Token prices on exchanges.

3% Strategic Buy-Back Reserve: 3% of every transaction is sent to the strategic buyback reserve. After converting to BNB, these tokens are locked and stored in the EverGrow contract. The contract is designed so that the BNB in the Strategic Reserves cannot be withdrawn and can only be used to purchase and burn EverGrow COIN. The contract for the project contains two distinct BuyBack provisions:

The first, Moonshot Buyback, is a colossal buyback that is deliberately executed at critical points in the market, resulting in a giant green candle on the chart, which could explode the Token prices. Moonshot is used when the chart is in desperate need of it. The AutoBoost Buy-Back System activates when Volume is low and modest purchases are made to discourage early sellers. This ensures a proper burn and that the price per token increases each time the buyback is enabled to make the New Cryptocurrency to explode.

2% Added to Automatic Liquidity: To maintain liquidity, 2% of each buy and sell process is transferred to PancakeSwap. Being a BSC-based decentralized token exchange, PancakeSwap fixes low liquidity issues on Decentralised exchanges by using the liquidity pool concept. A liquidity pool always includes a pair of tradeable tokens, like $EverGrow and $BNB. This liquidity Pool fulfills all the Buy/Sell orders. The most significant advantage of LPs is that you don't need to worry about whether or not you will find a partner that sees in EGC the same value as you, and your trades will always be executed successfully. Lastly, 1% of all transactions is dedicated to marketing for the ecosystem's growth and reward the active community.

EverGrow Coin also has an anti-Whale system in place. An additional 1% charge is applied to all the sales, which lowers the volume of swing trading and Whale manipulation. Additionally, the intelligent contract prevents simultaneous sales of more than 0.2 percent of the circulating supply.

Although rewards are dispensed automatically, EverGrow Holders may actively claim their USDT reward tokens and get those benefits sooner.

The EverGrow Ecosystem is adding more ways for its users to utilize their EverGrow coin holdings. Users will be able to buy, sell, and loan NFTs using the NFT marketplace. This feature will further promote accessible liquidity in NFT and DeFi space. NFT owners will be able to utilize their NFTs as Collateral and borrow against their value.

To create utility for Token, EverGrow is also developing an adult content subscription. Users can use $EGC to purchase content, tip content producers, and communicate with content creators on the forum. EverGrow already launches the Platforms' Beta. Rewards in USDT ensure that Curators can keep earning stable income without selling their $EverGrow holdings. Onboarding more creators as Holders will mean less token in circulations and making EGC scarce day by day, thus making it one step closer to the next Big Cryptocurrency.

Additionally, EverGrow intends to launch Staking Pools or RBLOs (Reflection-Backed Liquidity Offerings). By using an innovative set of smart contracts for Staking Pools, EverGrow will be transferring liquidity to their Partnered Tokens by buying them on specific contract interactions. The purchased tokens are then distributed amongst participants of the Pool. This concept gives EGC token a sustainable utility in which staking X token to earn Y token makes economic and mathematical sense.

Further, EverGrow will launch its Play-to-Earn games. Each sort of "Hero" will have its own unique set of powers and limitations in these games. While gamers will be enjoying their gaming experience, EverGrow will give daily login and NFT incentives. These NFTs can be traded with other players or utilized in built-in NFT markets. As a result, players will profit from the economic growth of the in-game assets.

The New Cryptocurrency also contains a self-sustaining decentralized application platform expected to bring a genuine revolution to the cryptocurrency industry and establish a new standard for DeFi security. It includes a swap exchange with an intuitive user interface that enables users to view their USDT reflections.

Additionally, EverGrow's creators have cleverly split its TokenEconomics to make it more resilient to market fluctuations. EverGrow burnt almost 50% of its supply at launch, and burned tokens were obliterated from circulation before launch. The remaining 45 percent is reserved for PancakeSawp's pre-sale and Initial Liquidity Lock, with the remaining 5% reserved for its team members and airdrop. The Innovative TokenEconomics will ensure that EvegGrow has all the features to become the Next Big Cryptocurrency.

EverGrow's initial liquidity is locked on PancakeSwap for a 12-month term and cannot be withdrawn by any of its team members. Additionally, the team tokens are locked and unlocked cyclically to reduce the influence of sell-offs on the current price.

EverGrow Coin is Based on a set of fundamentals and ideas that emphasize the importance of a collective group of like-minded individuals and the unmatched ability and coordination that this sort of magical coalition enables. New Cryptocurrencies in 2021 are gaining retail and public adoption at a steady pace. Tweets from Elon Musk helped many new Cryptocurrency explode in 2021, and People are now seeing the actual potential of cryptocurrencies to make money. This attitude will propel EverGrow and its community to achieve even greater heights and become the next Big Cryptocurrency.





