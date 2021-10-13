Planning A Group Travel With Less Budget
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone loves traveling. Everyone loves the feeling of visiting new places, experiencing different cultures, and taking pictures that serve as memory keepers. But traveling also involves spending money on transport, meals, accommodation, entertainment, and even souvenirs. According to statistics, the average vacation cost per person is $1,573. Spending this much when traveling solo or as a couple might be fine, but for a group trip, it can be quite expensive and defeats the money-saving advantage of group travel.
Many people long to experience travel group vacations but can’t do so because of lack of funds. So, if you are planning a group trip with friends or people you met on travel websites, follow the tips listed below to have a budget-friendly group adventurous travel. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it!
- Go Off-Season
There is a certain excitement that comes with traveling during festive or peak tourist seasons of the year. You get to experience more fun, adventures and generally have a good time. But traveling during peak tourist seasons also comes with lots of expenses. So, the best way to avoid spending much is by traveling during the off-season.
During off-seasons, travel expenses like flight tickets, meals, accommodation, and entertainment activities are cheaper. You also get to have a more authentic experience as there are fewer crowds, less pushing, shorter lines, and more surprising adventures to join. So, yeah – traveling off-season comes with tons of benefits.
- Look For Bargains
When planning a group trip, be sure to look for bargains, discounts, or even loyalty programs that reduce costs. So, when booking hotel rooms or flight tickets, don’t readily accept the quoted rates and prices. Shop around different websites, compare prices, and go the ones that fit the travel budget. Even better, search for voucher codes or speak to the hotel sales team and ask for discounts. Some hotels and even entertainment centers give discounts if you book through their websites or in advance. If the hotel price is too much for the group, consider renting an apartment. Signing up for membership booking sites can also get you good deals but be sure to read the terms and conditions – as some only offer discounts on specific days or seasons.
- Visit Less Popular Places
Visiting popular tourist destinations comes with excitement and more cash spending. So, instead of going to these well-known places and spending too much, consider going to less-popular places that offer similar experiences but at cheaper prices.
There are many duplicates of every popular tourist destination around the world. So, if the group cannot afford a trip to the Maldives, other options to consider are Fiji Islands or the Gili Islands in Indonesia. Vienna in Austria or Prague in the Czech Republic is also a good alternative to visiting Paris. Most times, the difference between popular and less known places is just the hype or name branding. And who knows – the group might even love the second choice more than the other over-hyped places.
- Choose Cheaper Transport Options
Transportation costs do not automatically end when people get to their hotel or preferred destination. It continues until the trip ends as everybody will love to go sightseeing and explore places. And the bigger the group, the more expensive transportation gets. So, go for cheaper in-city transport options to reduce cost. If renting a mini-van or SUV (based on the number of people traveling) is cheaper than using public transport throughout the trip, then go for that. But if using public transport is more cost-effective, then use that too. It makes no sense to use two taxis or cars when everybody can use public transport and save money while staying together. Also, before going to a place, do the necessary research to know all the available transport options.
- Seek Professional Help
Got stuck? Or is planning the group travel becoming overwhelming and daunting? Then don’t be afraid to get professional help. Hiring a local travel agent or vacation planner is a good way to avoid the stress that comes with planning a group trip. They put everything in order and also ensure the group travel goes smoothly. Plus, they could also get more discounts or cheaper prices for flight and hotel booking, which reduces travel expenses.
- Have Extra Cash
While there is a budget for the group travel, it wouldn’t hurt to go on the trip with extra cash. Emergencies or unexpected situations might come up, and having extra money will save the day.
Use these tips to plan your budget-friendly group travel and also visit www.212TravelBuddy.com for more information.
