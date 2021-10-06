Traveling With Travel Buddies: The Worst Types of People to Travel With
Travel buddies are fun. There are no dull moments as they bring double the excitement and thrill to any travel adventure. And asides from the frenzy they bring to every trip, they also help you save money by reducing costs. But sometimes, having a travel buddy can be the worst thing to happen to you on any trip. So, if a potential travel buddy sounds like any of the following people, then maybe it's time to ditch them and get a new partner.
The Splurger
Just like the name implies, a splurger is someone that spends a lot of money on things they don’t need. They want to buy that champagne, get that unnecessary art, play that game, or splurge money on things that are not worth it. A splurger will make you feel poor or boring for not spending money the way they do.
- The Tightwad
A tightwad is the direct opposite of a splurger. They are overly budget-conscious and will do anything to spend less. Traveling with a tightwad might feel good at the start of the trip since they can get good deals. But when you are rejecting the fifth guesthouse because of an extra 20 bucks or getting embarrassed by their incessant haggling with market sellers, their bargaining power becomes less appealing and more annoying. The best way to avoid traveling with a splurger or tightwad is to find a travel buddy with a similar budget.
- The Drunk
There is nothing wrong with taking a bottle or two during a visit to bars or clubs, but when the drink becomes the main highlight of the trip, then there is a problem. Having a travel buddy that is drunk all the time is no fun. The first couple of drunk nights might be amusing. But when it becomes an everyday thing, it becomes unbearable and annoying. Having an everyday drunk travel buddy means you have to constantly be on the lookout to stop them from smashing things and destroying properties. You also have to clean up their mess, take them back home and order hangover soup for them the following morning. Plus, they are a crappy company the next day – so, no, they are not worth the stress.
- The Borrower
“Please, can I borrow your charger? Yeah, sure.” You give it to them because you are good, then you get that sinking feeling that maybe, lending them your charger was a bad idea – because you might not get it back. The borrower is that travel buddy that is always getting things from others and failing to return them in good condition. Sometimes, they might not even return the borrowed item because they misplaced it, forcing you to get a new one. If you notice that your travel buddy is a borrower, try as much as possible to only lend them things you can easily buy or replace.
- The Stresshead
Traveling is already stressful, and you don’t need your travel buddy adding to that stress by stressing over every little thing. If they are always stressed out when they miss the bus or when certain things don’t go their way, then you might catch the stress fever too and start stressing over the fact that your travel buddy is stressed out. A great travel buddy knows that travel is a little mix of sunshine and dark clouds and can stay calm and not worry too much.
- The Royalty
Travel is all about stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing the thrilling adventures that come with visiting new places. As such, every traveler must be prepared to experience life in a different light, and this means traveling miles to get to a restroom, eating strange food, sleeping on floors, or doing things that they imagined they would do. A person that always wants to stick to their everyday home routine on the road will not make a fun travel buddy.
- The Indecisive
Traveling involves lots of decision-making processes. Where to go, what to eat or drink, what to do, how much to pay, and so on, are some of the decisions you and your travel buddy will be taking throughout the trip. If your travel buddy is someone that always answers every question with “I don’t know. Why don’t you decide”, then it is going to be one long and annoying trip.
- The Pack Mule
These are the type of travel buddies that bring so much stuff that they guilty-tripping other people into carrying their bags for them. They love packing unnecessary items just because “you never know when you might need them” excuse and end up not using those items throughout the trip.
For more information on tips for how to choose the right travel buddy and where to find them, visit www.212Travelbuddy.com
Tina Andreeva
