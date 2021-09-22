KYOCERA Document Solutions Launches TASKalfa Pro 15000c - Revolutionizing the Industry of Production Print

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, NJ, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA Document Solutions has launched TASKalfa Pro 15000c, revolutionizing the production print industry with their evolved Inkjet technology to produce high volumes at incredible speeds. This inkjet print device guarantees high-quality printing, long-life components, and productivity that you can rely on. This is the solution you need for your printing challenges rather than outsourcing to an external services provider or spending huge sums on other makeshift alternatives.



In a world where everything is digital, such as social networks and email, print is still significant as per research, which shows that it is still enjoyed in several sectors such as healthcare, finance, and education. The reason being, to date, a physical document is considered more trustworthy than any digital print. The feel of reading a paper can never go old, and it also helps people remember the information more than when it appears on a screen.

Why not a regular printer but a production printer? Well, they have several benefits, including low-cost printing, high-quality printing, and fast turnaround time. They also offer flexibility in printing different media types. Thus, production printers can be called a one-stop-shop for many industries.

The only drawback that we can point out of physical printing is the high cost involved, especially when it comes to the production print industry. The good news is that TASKalfa Pro 15000c is a high-speed cut-sheet inkjet production printer that breaks new grounds by merging productivity and affordability. This is unlike conventional printers; hence is highly cost-effective. Still unbelievable? Well, with the speed of printing 146 images per minute with no slow down for duplex, it does sound incredible. If you think it reduces the image quality to gain speed, that is also not the case here. That is not all. It can also do a wide range of media handling with precise front-to-back registration. The printer offers an Ink Calculator for monitoring and estimating costs, which is quite a unique feature.

There are few numbers we would like to highlight here which will help you make an informed decision. It offers a 146-ppm b&W / 146 ppm color engine speed, up to 120 ipm simplex / 220 ipm duplex scan speed, 600 x 600 dpi; 600 x 1200 dpi resolution, and 5.5 sec. or less b&w/color time to first print.

We expect the production printer market to grow to USD 7.74 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2016 and 2022. Production printers are nothing but just high-speed printers, with a speed of 60 ppm and more. These are used for high-volume printing applications as they offer superior quality printing at a low cost. They are primarily used in different applications, like commercials, publishing, and label and package. These printers can be divided into two basic types: monochrome and color production printers.

Kyocera technology has already made a name for itself in the production printing industry. With their experience of production print, they offer insight into one of the industry’s significant areas. For more information about TASKalfa Pro 15000c, visit TASKalfa Pro 15000c | Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.

