TECNO Establishes Security Response Center, Taking TECNO's Security Ecosystem to the New Level

TECNO Mobile recently established official security response center (SRC) (https://bit.ly/3u1eNxV), a platform for cooperation and exchanges between TECNO and security industry experts, researchers and organizations. This remarks a strategic move that reiterates TECNO’s consistent commitment on security and help upgrade TECNO’s security ecosystem to a higher level.

TECNO SRC has launched a bug bounty program to encourage external security researchers to submit vulnerabilities detected to the security team, and reporters are entitled to get an up to $7,000 reward based on the evaluation of the impact of vulnerabilities. More than 45 models under TECNO Mobile's four smartphone lines -PHANTOM, CAMON, SPARK and POVA are listed for the bug bounty program.

Stephen Ha, general manager of TECNO said: “ At TECNO, our first priority is offering the most secure mobile experience to our users. SRC is of strategic significance for TECNO to create a comprehensive upgrade of TECNO's security ecology. Through SRC, we have gone one solid step further on mobile security protection for our users in over 70 global emerging markets.”

John Peng, head of security department said: “We understand that under current social circumstance, users’ privacy and information security are vital. TECNO has been continuously executing diversified plans in terms of enhancing our product security. By cooperating with international security professionals through the establishment of SRC, we are sure that we can provide users more secure mobile using experience.”

Starting from coding, application and firmware, the security department carries out security management and audits at each stage of product design, development, testing and release. This is to ensure that all software installed on each device can pass a series of rigorous security checks, including the tests of TECNO security scanning platform, Google Play Protect, GMS BTS and VirusTotal. In addition, TECNO has been regularly sending 90-day security patch updates to users to ensure product safety and protect user equipment from malicious software.

Moving forward, TECNO plans to reach cooperation with the international vulnerability public testing platform and continue to build a robust security ecosystem to offer the secure mobile experiences that users in over 70 emerging markets can trust.

For more information about TECNO Security Response Centre and bounty program, please visit: https://security.tecno.com

