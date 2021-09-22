Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “Hunting and Fishing Day” in Nebraska

Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “Hunting and Fishing Day” in Nebraska

From Left to Right: Scott Smathers, Executive Director of the Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation; Gov. Ricketts;

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Jim Douglas; and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Education Manager Jeff Rawlinson

Gov. Ricketts (left) speaks with Bob Nagel, Range Safety Officer,

at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center gun range.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Saturday, September 25th as “Hunting and Fishing Day” at a ceremony hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center in north Lincoln.

This year, Nebraska Game and Parks is once again offering its Take ‘em Fishing and Take ‘em Hunting contests. Nebraskans can participate by taking a beginner hunting or fishing and then sharing a picture or story from the experience on the Game and Parks website at OutdoorNebraska.gov. Submissions qualify for a drawing to win great prizes like a Bass Tracker Classic boat from Bass Pro Shops, a John Deere gator from AKRS Equipment, or outdoor gear. This year’s Take ‘em Fishing contest is underway and runs through the end of October 2021. The Take ‘em Hunting contest started on September 1st and will run through the end of May 2022.

Video from today’s proclamation ceremony is available by clicking here.