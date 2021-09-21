Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Encourages Nebraskans to Participate in Upcoming Pro-Life Activities

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts urged Nebraskans to participate in a number of upcoming pro-life activities.  Details for 40 Days for Life, the Life Chain, and Walk for Life can be found below.

 

“Nebraska is a pro-life state,” said Governor Ricketts.  “There are a number of pro-life activities in the coming weeks and months.  These are opportunities to pray for an end to abortion and to support expectant mothers and families.  I encourage Nebraskans to consider participating as we continue to work to grow a culture of life across our state.”

 

40 Days for Life (September 22-October 31, 2021): 40 Days for Life is an internationally coordinated 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses.  Nebraskans are encouraging to join the activities and to pray according to their faith.  Details for Lincoln can be found by clicking here.  Details for the Omaha area can be found by clicking here.

 

Life Chain (October 3, 2021): The first Sunday in October is Life Chain Sunday.  It is a time to stand in peaceful, prayerful public witness alongside other local believers.  The best and most accurate information about the Life Chain in your community is often provided in announcements in church or your place of worship.  National information is available at https://lifechain.org/.

 

Walk for Life (January 29, 2022): The annual Nebraska Walk for Life will take place in Lincoln in January.  Watch https://nebraskarighttolife.org/walk-life/ for more details as the date approaches.

