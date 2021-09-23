The RomCom Hit, "The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater" Headlines The Austin Action Fest, September 25
Join the excitement at the Austin Action Fest, September 24–26! Visit bit.ly/3zvxKKc for more information.
Lorrisa Julianus and Mickey O'Sullivan star in the hit RomCom, "The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater".
Binary Star Pictures' Hit RomCom, "The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater" Headlines at The Austin Action Fest & Market, September 25, in Austin's Famed Domain
Festival organizer Benjamin Nathaniel Redic states that he is proud of his efforts to champion not only action films but also diversity in film making and industry leadership. He says, "our entire team embraces diversity. 60% of our leadership team is comprised of women, and 80% of our board of directors are people of color. As independent filmmakers, we aren't waiting for Hollywood to save us – it's our job to take action, and DO the saving ourselves. We're also working diligently to create financial opportunities for fellow filmmakers. So my message to everyone is to come out and enjoy everything the Austin Action Fest & Market offers … It’s where the Action is!"
Mr. Reddick continues, "By chance, through a friend of a friend I was graced with a pre-release copy of the "Misadventures of Mistress Maneater", a romantic action comedy from Binary Star Pictures. Overall, this is a very fun watch. Lorrisa Julianus (who also wrote the script) is truly captivating as the film's main character, Ava Morarity Smart and extremely sassy, she's quite the plucky heroine and plenty of fun to watch. Radovan (Mickey O'Sullivan, Detective Tom Boyle on "Chicago P.D." ) plays the priest with an "interesting" background and a cool accent. This project was well shot, superbly acted, is very funny, and we are pleased to be showing it to Austin's incredibly passionate film fans. "
In addition to the film's showing, C.J. Julianus, Binary Star PIctures' President and Director/Producer of Mistress Maneater, will conduct a talk-back discussion about the making of the film and the state of the independent film industry immediately following the September 25, 4:30 pm event. "Being invited to share my movie making experiences with Austin's film lovers is an incredible opportunity to connect with fans and offer a glimpse into what it takes to make a movie. Let me tell ya, it 'aint easy, but it's definitely worth the effort!"
The film tells the tale of Ava Moriarty, a disgraced Art History PhD candidate who accidentally finds a unique sideline to pay her bills: she’s a now highly sought-after dominatrix, but she REALLY wants out. However, her ex-boyfriend with questionable and possibly criminal motives is now demanding that she pay off a $500,000 loan for an investment that would allow a clean escape from her current lot. (“That wasn’t our contract!” “Contract has changed.”) So she’s forced into doing one last job: seduce, then extort, Serbian-Episcopalian priest Father Radovan, who is also not who he seems. Mystery ensues as Ava discovers Radovan is in possession of a long-lost, priceless painting. Why does he have a fabled painting by a Baroque master? How did he get it? And is he selling priceless masterworks stolen by Nazis on the black market? In the end, will she fall for the mysterious Radovan, or is she doomed to wear a pair of concrete stilettos?
Mr. Julianus continues, "Lorrisa & I love movies, but we are weary of play-it-safe formulas, remakes, flat stories, and generic characters. So we decided to take aim at the RomCom genre, which has universal tropes, but to flesh the script out with unique, rarely seen characters and situations in an effort to make the film seem fresh and intelligent in the eyes of viewers. That strategy seems to be working, as we are now averaging 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon Prime, and millions of minutes of the movie have been streamed - proving that smart comedy, witty dialogue, and an unexpected story resonate in a big way with audiences."
The Austin Action Fest and Market will start on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., and run through Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. at Dirigo Collaborative, located at 1615 Scottsdale Drive 200A, Leander, Texas. For more information, please visit The Austin Action Fest and Market on Facebook!
You can enjoy The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater as a with-ads stream on Tubi or IMDbTV, or as an ad-free experience on Amazon Prime via Indie Rights Movies. You can also learn more about the production on its official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mistressmaneatermovie
Austin Action Fest Interviews Lorrisa & C.J. Julianus