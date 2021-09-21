Pop-Up & School-Based Vaccination Clinics This Week - September 21, 2021 - September 27, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older.

Just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

Here are the vaccination sites available this week:

Tuesday, September 21

Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick

Manchester Elementary, 80 Memorial Ave, Manchester

Springfield Town Hall (Selectmen’s Halls), 96 Main Street, Springfield

Wednesday, September 22

Cavendish Fire Department, 2153 Main Street, Cavendish 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave, Newport St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans

Thursday, September 23

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre Health Care & Rehabilitation Services Hartford, 49 School Street, Hartford Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester North Country Junior High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Newport

Friday, September 24

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

Saturday, September 25

Morefest at the Moretown Elementary School, 940 VT Route 100-B, Moretown New England Street Food Festival at the Kampfires Campground, 792 U.S. Route 5, Dummerston Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle

Sunday, September 26

Ascutney Outdoor Club, 499 Ski Tow Road, West Windsor Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

Monday, September 27

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre Rescue Inc. Division 1 Station, 541 Canal Street, Brattleboro Academy School, 860 Western Ave, Brattleboro Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main Street, Burlington The EDGE Sports & Fitness, 142 West Twin Oaks Terrace, South Burlington

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

###