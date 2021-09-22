Foreclosure & Surplus Experts at The Recovery Agents, LLC Help Hillsborough County Family Recover $150k in Surplus Funds

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Babins and his team of surplus agents at The Recovery Agents LLC recently helped a family in Hillsborough County, Florida recover $150,000 in surplus funds, as a result of a mortgage foreclosure. Simply put, “surplus funds” is the money belonging to a prior property owner after their home or property has gone through foreclosure and there remains excess funds after the mortgaging bank has been paid. Unfortunately, although the money rightfully belongs to the previous property owner, it is not automatically returned to them. Often times, the state fails to inform the previous property owner of its existence. The Recovery Agents utilizes its staff of public record and foreclosure experts to work with homeowners to identify, contact, and obtain surplus funds under authorization and on behalf of its clients.

Having recently undergone the foreclosure of their home and faced with having to find a new place to live, with little to no savings, one local family was astonished when they were contacted by a representative of The Recovery Agents and found out that they had $150,000 in surplus funds that was legally theirs.

Out of respect for its client’s privacy, The Recovery Agents doesn’t disclose names or details concerning a case. Mr. Babins, however, did comment on behalf of the company: “We are always excited to recover the funds that rightfully belongs to our clients. Whether it is a larger amount in a case like this or on smaller cases for other clients, it is a good feeling to know that we have helped someone during a difficult time. Going through the foreclosure process is very stressful, and the idea of starting all over again financially can be very daunting. So being able to provide some relief to people in that situation is very fulfilling.”



About The Recovery Agents, LLC

The Recovery Agents LLC is a company that helps people whose property has recently undergone the foreclosure process or is currently in the foreclosure process. The Recovery Agents specialize in the recovery of real estate surplus funds—that is, the funds remaining after payment of all disbursements required by the final judgment of foreclosure and shown on the certificate of disbursements. Using a simple process and a team of experienced foreclosure experts they ensure the property owner gets the funds that are rightfully owed to them, and in some cases, they offer cash advances to their clients.

