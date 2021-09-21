SBB Research Group Names September 2021 Grant Finalists: Center of Concern, Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association, Haven Youth & Family Services

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBB Research Group is recognizing three Chicago-area charities as the September 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

Center of Concern (Des Plaines) offers vital resources for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families searching for housing.

These finalists will give brief presentations via videoconference to the investment firm's staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's awards. Each finalist will receive at least a $1,000 donation.

Last month, GiveNKind received a $5,000 grant to connect organizations with quality goods from individuals and businesses, providing nonprofits resources to focus on critical operations and programs. The funds will significantly increase the number of donated products GiveNKind will provide to their nonprofit partners this holiday season.

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG) is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

In addition to its grant program, SBBRG supports the community by awarding scholarships to college and graduate students focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). For more information or to apply for the scholarship, please visit www.sbbscholarship.com.

Contact: Katie Lach

Organization: SBB Research Group LLC

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant