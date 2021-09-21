The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt participates in the military funeral of the former Egyptian Minister of Defense

His Excellency Mr. Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowder, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, participated in the military funeral ceremony held for Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, the former Egyptian Minister of Defense, in the Military Ceremonies Area of ​​the Field Marshal Mosque in the Fifth Settlement in Cairo. His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and senior statesmen and the Egyptian armed forces.

His Excellency the Ambassador stressed that history records the late Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi his skill and military heroism in defending his homeland in five successive wars witnessed by the Arab Republic of Egypt, and his role as a patriot of a unique style in preserving the capabilities of his homeland and leading Egypt in the most difficult periods.

His Excellency the Ambassador expressed his sincere condolences to the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, president, government and people on the death of Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, praying to the Almighty God to bless him with mercy and forgiveness and to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire his generous family patience and solace.