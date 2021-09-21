FREE Lindamood Phoneme Sequencing (LiPS) & Seeing Stars Workshops/Materials Available for 400 Maine Special Educators

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services is pleased to announce that Lindamood Phoneme Sequencing (LiPS) and Seeing Stars workshops and materials are being offered free of charge for up to 400 Maine special educators across the state.

Training will be held online from 8:30 am – 4:30am each day and materials will be shipped directly to participants’ school addresses. For additional information about these programs please go to https://lindamoodbell.com/workshops.

Registration links and information about each of these programs is below.

If you have any questions please contact Anne-Marie Adamson at anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov or Tracy Whitlock at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov.

Lindamood Phoneme Sequencing (LiPS)

Lindamood Phoneme Sequencing (LiPS) develops phoneme awareness. Students learn to recognize how their mouths produce the sounds of language. This kinesthetic feedback enables reading, spelling, and speech. The three-day LiPS workshop focuses on helping students develop phoneme awareness. Through a series of steps, LiPS students learn to recognize how their mouths produce the sounds of language. This kinesthetic feedback enables them to verify sounds within words and to become self-correcting in reading, spelling, and speech. All steps of the program are introduced, practiced, and modeled.

Educators in the training will learn instructional approaches for phoneme awareness, pronunciation, word attack, and spelling.

Seeing Stars

Seeing Stars program develops symbol imagery: the ability to visualize sounds and letters in words for both phonological and orthographic processing. Students move through a series of steps from single consonants/vowels to multisyllabic and contextual reading to develop the imagery-language connection for competency in written language. The two-day Seeing Stars workshop focuses on helping students develop symbol imagery for written language. Through a series of steps, students learn to visualize sounds and letters in words, thereby improving phonological and orthographic processing in both receptive and expressive written language. All steps of the program are introduced, practiced, and modeled.

Educators in the training will learn instructional approaches for phonics/phoneme awareness, orthographic awareness, reading fluency, word attack, word recognition and spelling.