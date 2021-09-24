Matthew Mayfield's "My Marvelous, Super Story Book" Celebrates Storytelling
Short story collection presents menagerie of real-life accounts, creative fictionNOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An established writer who has penned pieces with Variety, Matthew Mayfield flexes his creative capabilities with his collection of short stories. Titled "My Marvelous, Super Story Book," he explores a variety of genres in a way that is, as the title says, short but sweet, giving readers concise morsels of quality storytelling.
Mayfield offers a mix of factual and fictional narratives, mostly written when he spent two terms in college studying creative writing. There are sixteen short stories, some of which he wrote for family members and loved ones, such as his nephew. They draw from a variety of inspirations, and one of them is even an autobiography. Some of these were based on ideas he came up with from his younger years, others were from moments of brilliance that woke him up at night, there are also stories inspired by particularly compelling sights Mayfield saw.
Mayfield says that he can make contact with the other side, and says he channels spirits and guardian angels to help him with his writing process, infusing them with his sense of spirituality and appreciation of the divine. Aside from displaying his creativity and his understanding of the craft to engage readers, he also shows them his love and passion for writing. The tales within "My Marvelous, Super Story Book” are meant for all readers, young and old alike, and share Mayfield's unique perspectives as well as cover a variety of subjects and life moments. With these, Mayfield offers a reading experience that takes them to other times and places, giving them a pleasant reprieve and a balm for the soul.
“I hope you enjoy reading this book. I really enjoyed writing.” Mayfield says, for storytelling is a shared experience between the author and the audience, forging a connection between both, as ideas and feelings are passed on. He and his work have been featured in Kate Delaney's show, America Tonight, where she interviewed him about his work.
About the Author
Matthew Mayfield lives in the U.K. For some of his writings, he used the pen name "Cheezeboy," a nickname since childhood. He has a daughter. "My Marvelous, Super Story Book" is his first storybook as he mainly writes poetry. He has written a number of books, currently, the number is at 20. An avid writer, he has spent the COVID-19 lockdown writing even more.
