Now available: updated vaccine guidelines for employers

Wisconsin Vaccine Guidance for All Businesses, a document created by WEDC with input from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), has been updated to reflect the new phase of the pandemic, with the rise of the Delta variant and with COVID-19 moving toward becoming an endemic virus rather than one that is transmitted in isolated outbreaks.

The guidelines offer suggestions for how employers can encourage high rates of vaccination among their workers, as well as links to downloadable resources such as posters and flyers, some of which can be customized for a specific workplace. They also include information on organizing workplace vaccine clinics and combating common misconceptions about vaccines.

A recent survey by WEDC and DHS identified employers as one of the most trusted sources of health information; given this, Wisconsin employers play a key role in encouraging vaccine uptake, in order to help the state’s economy recover from the pandemic and reduce the strain on Wisconsin’s health care system.

Download the updated guidelines.

You may also be interested in the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum, a five-episode video series with conversations about the issues employers face regarding the pandemic and vaccines.

