Dr. Gautam Arora on Improving Brain Functioning & Health During Stressful Times

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brain is the ultimate machine. It keeps us going and houses our mind. Moreover, it helps us process everyday thoughts and make a myriad of decisions. Although it is only 2% of the weight of the human body, it is immensely powerful and resourceful. In fact, our whole existence is based on it. That is why it is essential to look after our brain’s function and health.

Stress can have devastating effects on our whole body but its effects can be especially harmful to the brain. Chronic stress impairs brain function by disrupting synapse regulation, resulting in the loss of sociability and the avoidance of interactions with others. Stress can also destroy brain cells and reduce the size of the brain itself. Dr. Gautam Arora has well researched advice on wellness concerning the brain's optimal functioning and health, especially during times of high stress.

This short guide presents expert-recommended tips for achieving optimal brain health and functioning. These tips can easily be applicable to anyone. Moreover, these following tips will have a constructive impact on your overall mental and physical well-being.

Dr. Gautam Arora Tips for Improving Brain Functioning

According to Dr. Gautam Arora, one needs to understand the way a brain evolves. One thing you must understand is that our brain is constantly going through development. In fact, the development of our brain is not static. That means you cannot improve your brain's functioning with only a little effort.

The very first thing you need to do is to become physically active. There is a strong connection between physical activity and brain functioning. Physically active people tend to be more focused. In turn, they become more productive and efficient. Even a simple morning walk for 30 minutes can optimize your brain function. During this time, you also soak up the sun, which is essential for Vitamin D intake.

Next, learn to play a musical instrument. Learning a musical instrument is indeed great for your brain. Mastering a musical instrument challenges you. In addition, learning a new skill leads your brain to produce more neurons. That, in turn, slows down the mental decline caused by age.

Thirdly, you have to stay away from brain toxins. Without even knowing, we are consuming brain-eating toxins. This leads to the fast depletion of brain cells. Moreover, it also diminishes the brain's ability to produce more neurons. One must be watchful of the consumption of these toxins. The best thing is to eliminate these from our lives. Some of the prominent toxins include Nitrosamines found in processed meats, tobacco, alcohol, foods with mercury, and pesticides. Limiting or eliminating the intake of these toxins would enable you to observe clear improvement in brain function and health.

Next, we have the most important tip from Dr. Gautam Arora. It is to have optimal nutrition for brain health. Nutrition is the biggest factor in many aspects of human health. Improving nutritional intake through diet is perhaps the best and easiest way to take care of your brain. For optimal brain health, you must take balanced proportions of these foods.

The best foods for your brain health and function are blueberries, fatty fish, eggs, leafy green vegetables, seeds, nuts, turmeric, coffee, whole grains, and tea. Please note that you just consult your physician before making any substantial change to your diet. On the other hand, consult your doctor if you have a medical condition. A smart thing to do is to slowly induce and fuse these foods into your diet. You must quickly consult a doctor if you get any reaction or disturbance.

Along with caring for your brain, it is also equally important to pay close attention to your whole body as well as your whole life. Get adequate rest and take action to reduce stress through activities such as yoga or meditation. During times of stress, it is not only helpful for your current wellbeing, but it is a critical part of slowing down the aging process and caring for the health of your brain to do so.

