Special Representative of the Secretary-General Statement Condemning Coup Attempt

United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Download logo

In my  capacity as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, I unequivocally condemn the attempted military coup at dawn today.

The United Nations condemns any attempt - whether a coup or otherwise - to undermine the democratic political transition process and the pluralistic nature of the state as stipulated in the constitutional declaration.

The United Nations rejects any calls for a military coup or the replacement of the transitional government with military rule.

I reiterate the United Nations' continued commitment to assist, advise and support inclusive civilian governance in Sudan.

I also want to stress the need for the continued commitment of all stakeholders to an inclusive transition process and to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

