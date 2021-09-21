Submit Release
Attorney General Moody Presents Resolution for Florida Law Enforcement Service and Sacrifice Month

Attorney General Moody Presents Resolution for Florida Law Enforcement Service and Sacrifice Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today presented a resolution at a meeting of the Governor and Florida Cabinet to recognize September as Florida Law Enforcement Service and Sacrifice Month. Law enforcement deaths have increased drastically throughout the past year and Attorney General Moody’s resolution is a way to recognize and honor all officers, including Florida’s fallen officers, for their service and sacrifice to our state and local communities.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida law enforcement officers face threats

every day and continue to courageously respond to the call of duty—regardless of the risks and dangers that entails. It is important that we support our officers and honor the memory of those lost in the line of duty. That is why I sponsored this resolution dedicating September as Florida Law Enforcement Service and Sacrifice Month, to remind Floridians and show the world that in Florida we honor, respect and back our officers.”

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, line-of-duty deaths of U.S. law enforcement officers have continued to increase over the past two years. As of

mid-September, there were 282 recorded line-of-duty deaths and 72 felonious officer deaths nationwide.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Sheriffs Association have also designated the month of September 2021 to honor the service and sacrifice of Florida law enforcement officers.

As a strong advocate for law enforcement, Attorney General Moody continues to work daily to support Florida officers. Attorney General Moody

recently joined Governor Ron DeSantis in support of pro-police legislative priorities, including:
  • The proposed $5,000 signing bonus to new law enforcement hires;
  • Offering the law enforcement exam free of charge to officers moving to the state;
  • Reimbursing training materials and courses up to $1,000 to officers looking to relocate to Florida; and
  • Creating a law enforcement academy scholarship.
After Attorney General Moody took office, she created the Back the Blue campaign to highlight law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year alone, Attorney General Moody presented 12 recipients with the Back the Blue Award and most recently awarded a first responder couple who paused their wedding festivities to rescue a car crash victim.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Moody encouraged retired law enforcement officers to join the Bigs in Blue program—that just celebrated its two-year anniversary. There are now more than 400 active matches with law enforcement officers through 46 agencies in Florida, which is expected to grow with the addition of retired officers.

In May, Attorney General Moody launched a new initiative called Thin Line Tribute. The tribute is designed to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. Attorney General Moody visits local law enforcement agencies to thank officers for their dedicated service, encouraging support from the community.

