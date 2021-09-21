PINESTAR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinestar Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “Pinestar”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Emily Lerner has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Lerner for the service and further wishes her success in her future endeavors. The Company does not wish to make any appointments at this time.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael Lerner
Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
About Pinestar
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Michael Lerner
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael Lerner
Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
About Pinestar
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Michael Lerner
GARFINKLE BIDERMAN LLP
email us here