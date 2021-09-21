Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,959 in the last 365 days.

PINESTAR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinestar Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “Pinestar”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Emily Lerner has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Lerner for the service and further wishes her success in her future endeavors. The Company does not wish to make any appointments at this time.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Lerner
Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com

About Pinestar
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Michael Lerner
GARFINKLE BIDERMAN LLP
email us here

You just read:

PINESTAR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.