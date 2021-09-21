Activist Melissa Muganzo Murphy Speaks Out On USA Fibroid Centers’ Break the Silence, Break the Behavior YouTube Series

USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids.

Inclusive heath care services essential for LGBTQ+ community

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainer Activist, Philanthropist and CEO of Muganzo Entertainment, Melissa Muganzo Murphy, emphasized the need for fact-based information about uterine health in the latest episode of USA Fibroid Centers' Break the Silence, Break the Behavior YouTube series. Murphy, who is producing a documentary film, "My Cyster's Keeper", joined host Erica L. Taylor to discuss uterine fibroids and the need to create a supportive, inclusive health care environment, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.

Murphy worked in higher education for 14 years before launching the black-centric Muganzo Entertainment company in 2020 to fuse entertainment and entrepreneurship to drive change. Profiled as an Exceptional Woman of Color in 2020 by Hub Magazine, Murphy was recently named a USA Fibroid Center's fibroid ambassador to help foster awareness of fibroid disease.

Murphy was diagnosed with uterine fibroids at the age of 23 after suffering from menorrhagia, cystic acne, and anemia. Even though she suffered from tell-tale fibroid symptoms, which included heavy bleeding and severe cramping, she was presented with little information and few treatment options.

Her medical provider advised Murphy to use birth control to alleviate her suffering. She was not offered information about Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) and other treatment options. Instead, she tapped into holistic healing and veganism to cope with her painful symptoms and considered undergoing a hysterectomy.

"When I began researching for answers, I found that my peers were getting hysterectomies before having the chance to become parents or start their own families," Murphy said. "I knew something had to be done."

The leading reason for women opting for a hysterectomy is receiving a recommendation from a healthcare provider. Up to 70% of women in the U.S. have uterine fibroids. This prevalence is higher than other conditions in women, such as hypertension (high blood pressure), breast cancer, or ovarian cancer. The number of Black women suffering from fibroids is over 80%. They are two to three times more likely to have recurring fibroids or suffer from complications. [1]

"We need to provide awareness of fibroid treatments that don't involve surgery, like UFE, that preserve the uterus," said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers. "In addition to shrinking the fibroids and eliminating painful symptoms, UFE offers the added benefit of being an outpatient procedure in which patients can return home the same day."

Murphy attributes the lack of treatment options and feeling alone spurred her into activism. "It was like it's not just me. Family members, colleagues and neighbors have it (fibroids) too. It caused me to put my entertainment hat back on to provide knowledge to people in the only way I knew how, and that was through entertainment and expression."

Murphy is concerned about the lack of medical access and information the LGBTQ+ community has about fibroids and uterine health. Faced with inadequate and sometimes hostile — care, many LGBTQ patients are understandably reluctant to share their sexual orientation and gender identity.

"I just can't imagine being a black person who identifies in the LGBTQ community with fibroids, looking for empathy from the medical community," Murphy said. "That's a really heavy thing to carry." Murphy hopes to help close the LGBTQ+ health disparities gap.

For more information about fibroids and UFE treatment, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com or call 815-615-2555.

