DNR seeks comments on Environmental Assessment Worksheet for proposed Spruce Valley Sehlstrom gravel pit dewatering project (published September 21, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments through Oct. 21 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for the proposed Sehlstrom gravel pit dewatering project. The proposed project is located near Roseau in Spruce Township.

The proposed project would dewater an existing 22 acre gravel pit at the Sehlstrom site. Once the pit is dewatered and the gravel exposed, it will be mined and processed on-site.

The EAW is available on the project webpage.

A copy of the EAW may be requested by calling 651-259-5671.

The EAW was published in the Sept. 21 EQB Monitor. Written comments on the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Comments should be submitted to the attention of Anneka Munsell, Environmental Review Unit, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic or email comments may be sent to [email protected] with “Sehlstrom Pit” in the subject line. People who submit comments will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters' names and email or postal addresses will also be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.