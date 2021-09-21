Hunter Atkins: Reporting on Sports
Hunter Atkins is a sports reporter in Houston, Texas. He specializes in extended form feature writing, as well as spot news writing.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunter Atkins is a sports reporter in Houston, Texas. He specializes in extended form feature writing, as well as spot news writing. He also does photography, Audacity, and Flash CS3.
He has been a reporter for multiple platforms. Atkins has been working as a freelance reporter from April 2021 to the present. He has also been a sports reporter at the Houston Chronicle from April 2016 to the present. As a part of this role, he worked in in-depth features as an enterprise sports reporter.
Atkins also worked as a reporter for Forbes magazine in the greater New York City area from August 2014 to May 2016. In addition to this, he worked for the Men's Journal from September 2011 to May 2016. Hunter Atkins has worked for many more publications, including ESPN The Magazine, the New York Times, Newsday, Cape Times, Chicago Sun-Times, and more. In addition to this, he attended Northwestern University from September 2007 to November 2011.
Hunter Atkins reported for the Chicago Sun-Times when he was 17 years old. This was his first break. He fell in love with journalism at this point and attended the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. He has reported both domestically and abroad. Abroad, he reported in Cape Town for The Cape Times. In addition to sports reporting, he has had stories published in the Wall Street Journal, NationalGeographic.com, Maxim.com, and more.
Hunter Atkins previously reported on a variety of different stories in the world of sports. For example, he has talked about how the departure of LeBron James from the Cleveland team, in addition to an actual comeback against that very same team, has affected Cavaliers fans. He has also reported on stories outside of sports, such as the drug war on the high seas, the adventures of an exotic tea hunter named Rodrick Markus, the activities of dance troupes, and many more topics related and unrelated to sports.
Hunter Atkins has also done things such as breaking down the Texans 2021 NFL draft. He has made his predictions about how things are going to go for the team, such as believing that Davis Mills is going to fit into a play-action heavy attack that might compensate for the lack of mobility that is a result of his recent injuries. He also talks about how the team needs some serious Improvement in blocking in order to have a better chance at performing well. In addition to all of this, he comments on players such as Nico Collins, Brevin Jordan, and others who are on the team who could play an instrumental role in how they end up doing this season.
Clearly, Hunter Atkins went on to contribute quite a bit to the world of sports through his journalism and all of the opinions that he has written down for the world to see.
