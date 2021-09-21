Submit Release
October Commission Meeting Location Change

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 September 21, 2021

Concord, NH – The NH Fish and Game Commission will conduct its October meeting at a different venue to encourage constituent and public attendance. The next Commission meeting will be October 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Major Waldron’s Sportsmen’s Association at 26 Franklin Pierce Highway, Barrington, NH. This represents a change of venue.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.

